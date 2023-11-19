Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 21:52

Senator Ciro Nogueira, president of the Progressive Party (PP), celebrated on his social networks the victory of libertarian Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina in the elections this Sunday, 19.

According to Nogueira, Milei’s victory over the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa was a refusal by the population to the party equivalent to the Workers’ Party (PT) of that country.

“Today is a day of self-criticism for the South American left, read PT. Milei’s victory proves that disregarding the public deficit, falling into populism, governing for a party and not for the country has its limits. Argentina said no to the PT there, so supported by the PT here. Freedom advances!”, published the senator, on his account on X, the former Twitter.