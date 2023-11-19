Argentine Foreign Minister candidate Diana Mondino rules out the country’s joining BRICS

The candidate for the post of Foreign Minister of Argentina, Diana Mondino, has ruled out the country’s joining the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). This is reported by RIA News.

“No, I don’t know why there is such interest in BRICS,” she answered when asked whether Argentina will join the organization on January 1, 2024.

Based on the results of counting 86.59 percent of the ballots, an opponent of Argentina’s entry into BRICS and cooperation with Russia, far-right politician Javier Miley won the second round of the presidential election, gaining 55.95 percent of the vote. His rival, Economy Minister and right-wing candidate Sergio Massa, admitted defeat.

In October it was reported that Venezuela plans to join BRICS in the second wave of expansion of the association.