The Argentine government, led by Javier Milei, eliminated this Wednesday (21) the State’s obligation to purchase services from public companies, a measure that is adopted amid an investigation into alleged irregularities in the contracting of insurance involving former Peronist president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023).

The decree published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette revokes, among other provisions, the decree signed by Fernández in December 2021, which enshrined the obligation of the public sector to contract insurance policies through the company Nación Seguros, which is part of the state group Banco Nación.

Fernández was indicted in February for contracting insurance policies for public bodies during his government and is being investigated for alleged irregularities in relation to the recently revoked decree, through which friends of the former president would have benefited as intermediaries charging millions in commissions.

Despite not needing managers to contract these insurances, public bodies used Héctor Martínez Sosa, friend and husband of his secretary, María Cantero, as an intermediary, and who also appears as a creditor of the former president in sworn statements.

The Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation, Federico Sturzenegger, emphasized through his X account that the “nefarious” decree that required the purchase of insurance from Nación Seguros has been revoked.

“The system was so grotesque that a ‘broker’ was hired to secure a contract that was required by law,” he commented.

Sturzenegger also highlighted the repeal of three other decrees that eliminated “privileges” for companies, stating that “public companies should serve citizens and not serve themselves”.

“If these privileges, in turn, served to fuel corruption or maintain a political caste, they must be banned,” he added.

The government of President Javier Milei also repealed decree 1187 of 2012, which required public servants to receive their salaries at Banco Nación; and 1189/12, which required them to buy fuel and lubricants from the state oil company YPF for the fleet of official cars, boats and aircraft, without the state being able to negotiate lower prices.

In addition, he withdrew Decree 1191/12, which required public sector employees to buy tickets from the airline Aerolíneas Argentinas and the company Optar, which Sturzenegger described as a “basic camporista unit”, referring to the Peronist group La Cámpora, founded by Máximo Kirchner, son of former presidents Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner.