Washington (Reuters)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said captain Lionel Messi will be fit to play in Tuesday’s Copa America semi-final against Canada in New Jersey despite concerns the forward has a hamstring injury.

Messi returned to action last Thursday in Argentina’s quarter-final win over Ecuador, after missing the final group game through injury. He played the entire match, but appeared to be struggling physically.

The 37-year-old Inter Miami player missed a penalty kick in the match held at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Leo Messi is fine, so he will be part of today’s game,” Scaloni said in a press conference ahead of the semi-final at MetLife Stadium. “We are calm, his level looks good, he is a fundamental element for us.”

Argentina and Canada will meet for the second time in the tournament, after the opening match in Group A, where the defending champions beat the CONCACAF representative 2-0.

Scaloni said he and his Canadian counterpart Jesse Marsh were looking to try “something different” this time.

“All coaches are taking notes to correct mistakes and threaten our opponents. Every coach will have to do something different. We will try to take possession of the ball and prevent them from playing their style,” the 46-year-old Argentine added.

Scaloni added that his team will look forward to facing the physical and fierce performance of Canada, who qualified for the semi-finals by beating Venezuela on penalties.

“Canada has physically strong and technically good players, and a coach who relies on ferocity in performance. They made things difficult for all teams. It is difficult to keep up with them physically, but with our capabilities, we hope that the match will be in our favor,” he said.