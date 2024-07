Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino: country had withdrawn from the process during the presidency of Alberto Fernández | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the International Criminal Court (ICC) this Friday (19) of its decision to once again be part of the whistleblowers in the process that investigates crimes against humanity committed by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Along with Canada, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru, Argentina asked the ICC to open a case in 2018, during the presidency of Mauricio Macri, but withdrew in 2021, when the president was Peronist Alberto Fernández.

“This decision is consistent with the actions and statements that the Argentine government has been adopting since December 10, 2023 [data da posse do atual presidente, Javier Milei] “In the face of the deterioration of the political situation and human rights in Venezuela, the Argentine Republic will continue to fight for the reestablishment of the rule of law and the defense of the principles of freedom and democracy in that country,” the ministry said in a statement.

In early March, the ICC had rejected Caracas’ arguments against resuming the investigation into crimes against humanity in Venezuela and authorized the court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, to continue the investigations.

In April, the Argentine courts also ordered the reopening of an investigation into human rights violations and crimes against humanity in Venezuela.

In July 2023, the Argentine Forum for the Defense of Democracy and the George Clooney Foundation filed complaints against the Venezuelan dictatorship in the Argentine Federal Court for these crimes to be investigated. However, a judge closed the case and referred it to the ICC.

In April of this year, Chamber 1 of the Federal Judicial Chamber of Buenos Aires considered that there is “universal jurisdiction and extraterritorial jurisdiction” with regard to “serious violations of human rights and crimes against humanity” and ordered the reopening of the investigation.