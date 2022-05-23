The World Health Organization said Saturday that there are 92 confirmed and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox, mostly in Europe but also in Canada, the United States and Australia.

There are no confirmed cases so far in Latin America.

The Argentine Ministry of Health said that the suspected patient of monkeypox is a resident of Buenos Aires province and has symptoms compatible with the disease, and had recently traveled to Spain. The ministry added that the patient is in good condition and isolated during the tests.