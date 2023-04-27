The Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa, and the Chinese ambassador to the country, Zou Xiaoli, this Wednesday at the Palacio de Hacienda. HANDOUT (AFP)

Argentina will replace the dollar with the yuan to pay for products imported from China. The agreement, announced this Wednesday by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, seeks to reduce the bleeding of international reserves of the Argentine Central Bank in the midst of a currency storm. For China it is one more step in its bid to gain ground in the international financial market.

China is one of Argentina’s main trading partners. According to official data, 21% of the imports made by the South American country in 2022 originated from that country, with purchases that amounted to 17,502 million dollars.

The agreement will take effect this month. Argentine companies will pay with yuan for imports worth 1,070 million dollars in April and so far operations are scheduled for May for some 790 million dollars.

The replacement of currencies will be made by virtue of the extension of the “swap” (currency exchange agreement) that Argentina and China signed last November. The new agreement allowed the South American country to dispose of the equivalent of 5,000 million dollars as unrestricted reserves and Chinese participation increased to 48% in the gross international reserves of the Argentine Central Bank.

“The greatest drought in history, which left us with 15,000 million dollars less to export, forced us, and the International Monetary Fund, to redefine the import and export program,” said Minister Massa during the presentation made with the Chinese ambassador in Buenos Aires, Zou Xiaoli, before businessmen.

As part of the series of measures imposed to stop the bleeding of international reserves, the Fernández government applies severe restrictions on imports and makes it difficult to access foreign currency to pay for them. These obstacles complicate the importation of goods, but also affect the activity of those companies that require foreign intermediate goods for their industrial activity. The agreement will make some of the conditions more flexible, according to Massa. Authorizations to import, which are issued in 180 days, “with the yuan will be issued in 90 days,” he informed.

The Minister of Economy also stressed that the agreement “improves the outlook for Argentina’s net reserves” and grants “greater freedom” and “capacity” for action by the Central Bank in the midst of the exchange rate tension of the last two weeks, in which the peso depreciated almost 20% against the dollar.

With the aim of avoiding an even greater fall, the Government intervened on Wednesday in the exchange market and the national currency recovered 4.4% of its value compared to Tuesday. The Argentine authorities believe that speculators are behind the run on the bank, whom they have threatened to take to court.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.