The Argentine team defeated Australia 2-0 in a friendly at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing which helped him to start his Asian tour in the best way, keep the third star undefeated and witness the fastest goal in the career of his captain, Lionel Messi.

Many fans had not yet found their seats inside the venue, others were outside, when Messi wanted to give this trip to the Asian giant an importance that was not anticipated. Because the Argentine team, led by Lionel Scaloni, started the game motivated, with a line of high pressure that allowed Messi to get ahead of his team after 79 seconds, with a new milestone in his statistics.

After a great cut on the edge of the area and a shot that slipped through the right corner of the Australian captain, the goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, the social networks of the Asian country quickly echoed the feat witnessed by the local fans, the fastest goal in history yet to finish as the best player of the past World Cup.

The world champions seemed interested in continuing to increase the income with two chances from Alexis Mac Allister and Messi himself. The first one went high and the second hit the side of the Australian net.

The midfield with Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul, supported by Nahuel Molina and Ángel Di María on the right, cooked up the plays without rushing before the impotence of the ‘Socceroos’, clearly visitors despite playing against a South American team in their home territory. confederation, the Asiatic.

Because the color of the stands, which went from the green and gold of the seats, which could well represent Australia, to the white and light blue for the shirts of the 68,000 Chinese fans, gave a clear example of who was the favorite of the Beijingers.

Something that they endorsed in the 10th minute of the match, when the spectators sang the name of Messi in unison, inspired by the cry that is chanted at the Camp Nou when the stopwatch shows the same time.

But shortly after that moment, with a loss of the ball from the Argentine 10 in midfield, a series of defensive errors began that woke up the Auriverdes and disturbed, without much concern, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez.

Only Riley McGree and Mitchell Duke on the part of Graham Arnold’s men created a bit of concern, so much so that in a play in which the former managed to cross to the penalty spot, where the latter finished off, they forced the Argentine goalkeeper to make an effort, who , in two times, and with the help of a post, avoided the match.

It was an occasion that woke up the ‘aussies’, who had another opportunity at the head of Mathew Leckie, before the Albiceleste returned to control the clash before the break with the stadium singing Messi again, but this time accompanied by Diego, by Diego Armando Maradona, also present in the minds of Chinese fans this Thursday in Beijing.

The second half began with the entry of Germán Pezzella for Nicolás Otamendi for Albiceleste, and Ajdin Hrustic for Jamie Maclaren for the Australians. The ‘Socceroos’ started with a more aggressive approach, although again, Di María first and Messi then forced Ryan to keep his team in the match, just before Keanu Baccus, alone at the far post, headed home Pezzella.

Shortly after, the carousel of changes in the friendlies began, among which the entry onto the pitch of Julián Álvarez, who arrived at the last minute in Beijing when he was celebrating the Champions League title and who forced Ryan to show his level in minute 70, or the first game of the three desired by Alejandro Garnacho to ward off siren songs.

But the second Argentinian goal came shortly before, in the 67th minute, when Pezzella headed a perfect cross from De Paul from the left into the net, which ignited the stands as China’s most envied fan did, who jumped into the terrain and was able to see Messi and Dibu up close with the stadium singing “good effort” to him.

From there to the end, only magic, based on controls and dribbling on a tile of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, managed to awaken the fans present without much effort, in addition to the revolutions of Garnacho, who can say that in his debut he hit him with so much force to the ball that he punctured it.

An experience that the Chinese fans appreciate to the point of awarding trophies at the end of the match to the Argentine team, celebrating their third world title, and to Messi, for his award as the best player of Qatar 2022, while waiting for high-profile football level can return to the Asian giant again.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news