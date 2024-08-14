Argentina’s inflation in July was 4% monthly and 263.4% year-on-year. The official data released this Wednesday It is the lowest rate of Javier Milei’s administration. It is lower than the 4.6% of June, the 4.2% of May and very far from the 25.5% of December when he inaugurated his presidency. The Government set out to eradicate this endemic evil of the Latin American country and has managed to contain its escalation, with figures not seen for two and a half years. Even so, the reduction has plateaued in the last three months around 4% and the figures are exorbitant when compared with those of other countries in the region: Argentina’s CPI is the highest in all of Latin America, even higher than Venezuela.

Food and clothing pushed down the CPI in July, as has happened in previous months. The food basket rose last month by 3.2%, while clothing and footwear registered an increase of only 1.6%. These are two of the basic goods that are most felt in the pocket, especially among the population with lower incomes, which is good news for the Government. On the contrary, in the month of the winter holidays, restaurants and hotels led the table, with an increase of 6.5% despite the decline in tourism due to the economic crisis. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco also increased above average (6.1%) and the price of fuel and gas, electricity and water services, which increased by 6%.

Milei, an economist by profession, maintains that inflation is a monetary phenomenon generated by an excess of money supply. To reduce it, he cut the issuance of money and eliminated the fiscal deficit through a large cut in public spending. He says that now it is just a matter of waiting. “Inflation is an issue that, from a technical point of view, is over because we did everything that had to be done to solve it. What remains is time to see that inflation collapse,” said government spokesman Manuel Adorni, on the eve of the publication of the report.

Argentina’s Economy Minister Luis Caputo speaks at a press conference in Buenos Aires, January 2024. Natasha Pisarenko (AP)

The Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, maintains the official optimistic line and predicts inflation below 2% per month in September thanks to the reduction of the PAIS tax, which taxes the purchase of official dollars, imports, exports and the acquisition of services abroad. The market, on the other hand, believes that the CPI for September will be between one and two points higher than suggested by Caputo and will not fall below 3% until the end of the year.

Economists critical of the government question whether inflation has been defeated. They warn that the CPI has slowed down in the midst of a severe recession, which began last year and will worsen in 2024 with an expected fall of 3.5%, according to the IMF. They ask to wait to see how prices react once the economy reactivates, consumption recovers and it is the market and not the government that sets the price of the peso by lifting the current exchange restrictions.

Rising prices remain one of the main concerns of Argentines, but the austerity policy imposed by Milei has left it below other concerns such as poverty and unemployment. According to data published this Wednesday by IndecAccording to the official statistics agency, a typical family with two children needs the equivalent of about $900 — or 3.5 minimum wages — to avoid being poor in Argentina, not including rent, which is excluded from the official calculation.

When he took office, Milei inherited a poverty rate of 41.7%, which rose to nearly 50% in the first half of this year, according to estimates by Torcuato di Tella University. Unemployment, although low, is also on the rise, rising from 5.7% in December to 7.7% in the first quarter of the year. The worsening of both indicators tarnishes the success of the fight against inflation.

Subscribe to the EL PAÍS América newsletter here and receive all the key information on current events in the region.