The Government of Alberto Fernández has lost the war it declared against inflation. In August, the CPI registered a jump of 12.4% compared to July, the highest price increase in a month since 1991, when the South American country left behind the last hyperinflation in its history. In the last year, in which the reins of economic policy have been in the hands of the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, year-on-year inflation has risen to 124.4%, a record figure in the last three decades.

The inflationary jump represents a blow to Massa’s presidential candidacy a month and a half before the general elections. The August data, released by the Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec)becomes a weapon in the hands of his rivals, the far-right Javier Milei, and Patricia Bullrich, of the conservative coalition Together for Change.

Food has led the increases, with three points above the average. Among them, the great increase in meat stands out, more than 30% in just one month. The largest denomination bill circulating in the country, 2,000 pesos (about $5.5 in the official price), is not enough at all in the butcher shop. A kilo of roast strip, one of the most popular cuts on Argentine grills, costs around 3,000 pesos (about $8) in many stores in Buenos Aires, when a year ago it cost less than half. This is significant data for the most carnivorous country in the world, in which per capita consumption of beef amounts to 54 kilos per year, ten times more than in Spain.

The health sector (15.3%) and home equipment and maintenance (14.1%) have also registered increases above average inflation. On the contrary, the most moderate increases were in communications (4.5%) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (8.5%).

For months, Argentine inflation has been moving at values ​​ranging between 6% and 8% monthly, but the abrupt devaluation of the peso after the primary elections on August 13 pushed the figure one step higher. The Argentine currency lost 18% of its value against the dollar in just one day and has accumulated a depreciation of close to 50% so far this year. Despite the Government’s efforts, the devaluation was reflected in the prices of a large part of the businesses.

Argentina has the second highest inflation in South America, only behind Venezuela (422% year-on-year). Its inhabitants are used to living with constant price increases, but the younger generations have never seen them skyrocket at such a speed. In the days after the devaluation, the supply chain was paralyzed and some businesses stopped selling due to lack of prices. When the new lists arrived, most products had increased by more than 10%.

The rise in the CPI in August was even greater than the 10.4% that had been recorded in April 2002, when Argentina was going through the serious corralito crisis after the end of the convertibility system that tied the value of the peso to that of the dollar for the nineties.

The inflation figure has not taken Massa by surprise. The Minister of Economy and candidate has made announcements in recent weeks aimed at alleviating the new blow to the pockets of the population. He first threw a lifeline to those most in need: two extraordinary bonuses for the equivalent of $80 each for those workers who earn less than 400,000 pesos (about $1,100) and for retirees with the lowest pensions. This week, he has proposed tax benefits for those at the top of the job pyramid. Workers who earn less than 1.7 million pesos per month (about $4,650) will not pay income tax.

Massa seeks to recover ground after the defeat suffered by the Peronist alliance Unión por la Patria in the primaries, where he came in third place with 27% of the votes after Milei’s La Libertad Avanza (30%) and Together for Change (28, 3%). Peronism is looking for a comeback ahead of October that will allow it to at least compete in a second round against Milei, a favorite in the polls. To win in the first round, the law requires obtaining 45% of the votes or 40% with a ten-point advantage over the runner-up.

