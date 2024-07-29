Argentina’s President Miley Refused to Recognize Maduro’s Election Victory
Argentina’s President Miley Refused to Recognize Maduro’s Election Victory
Argentine President Javier Miley said his country will not recognize Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the Venezuelan presidential elections. He wrote about this on his X page.
The politician noted that oppositionist Edmundo Gonzalez emerged as the leader in the voting. “Argentina does not recognize another deception and hopes that the armed forces will defend democracy and the will of the people this time,” the politician said.
Earlier, Maduro’s campaign team announced his victory in the elections. Chief of Staff and Speaker of Parliament Jorge Rodriguez called for waiting for the official figures from the National Electoral Council CNE, “since we respect the laws of our country and the constitution.”
The presidential elections in Venezuela took place on Sunday, July 28. Ten candidates registered for them, including President Nicolas Maduro, who has ruled since 2013, and the main opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.
