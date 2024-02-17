Just over two months after assuming the presidency of Argentina, libertarian Javier Milei achieved in January the country's first monthly fiscal surplus in the last 12 years. The data was released this Friday (16) by the Argentine Ministry of Economy, which recorded a financial surplus of 518.408 billion Argentine pesos (around US$620 million) in the first month of the year, as a result of the primary surplus and the payment of interest on public debt.

This is the country's first positive financial result since August 2012 and the first primary surplus recorded in a January since 2011, according to the Ministry of Economy.

Argentina's primary surplus in January was 2.01 trillion pesos ($2.408 billion), with total revenues reaching 6.1 trillion ($7.361 billion) – an increase of 256.7% year-on-year . Tax revenues grew 256.9% due to the performance of Argentina's foreign trade and internal economic activity.

The results are related to the cuts in public spending that President Javier Milei has been carrying out since taking office on December 10 last year, following a fiscal “shock” plan, such as the elimination by decree of million-dollar trust funds.

Capital expenditure (energy, transport, education, housing, drinking water and sewage, among others) fell by 50.3% per year in net terms, but if the evolution of inflation is taken into account, by 254% per year in January , the drop in real terms is greater.

The Ministry of Economy, led by Luis Caputo, released details of the balance, highlighting that the total income of the National Public Sector reached almost 6.15 million pesos, representing an increase of 256.7% compared to the previous year. As for tax collection, the growth was 256.9%, being explained both by the performance of foreign trade and by domestic economic activity, according to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

On social media, the Argentine president and minister Caputo celebrated January's fiscal result, reaffirming the slogan “zero deficit is non-negotiable”. The statement refers to the commitment that the Milei government made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to balance public accounts this year, with a view to dollarizing the economy. (With EFE Agency)