12-month cumulative index is 58%, the highest since 1992; Inflation in April stands at 6%

THE Argentina registered in April inflation of 6% in relation to the previous month, according to data released on Thursday (May 12, 2022) by the indec (National Institute of Statistics and Census). Here’s the intactin Spanish (755 KB).

In the 12-month period, the index was 58%. According to Indec, it is the highest value in 30 years. In 1992, Argentina was emerging from a period of hyperinflation and had an annual rate of 76%.

In April, the increase was driven by the sectors of clothing and footwear (9.9%), restaurants and hotels (7.3%), health (6.4%) and food and beverages (5.9%). The category that most impacted in all regions was, for the 2nd consecutive month, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The goal defined by the government of Alberto Fernández with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) is from 38% to 48% at the end of 2022. In april 2021the rate had been 4.1%, and the 12-month change had been 46.3%.