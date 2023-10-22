#Argentina #records #abstention #record #closes #voting #centers
Kitee | A minor was stabbed in a shopping center
The police are not giving any more information on the matter for the time being.Minor a person stabbed another minor...
#Argentina #records #abstention #record #closes #voting #centers
The police are not giving any more information on the matter for the time being.Minor a person stabbed another minor...
“God grant that their election will take place today”, said deputy alongside the candidate for vice on the ticket, Victoria...
So it was rare for Max Verstappen, and it hasn't been this exciting for Formula 1 spectators in a long...
Today there was another full program in the five major foreign competitions, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie...
A Russian searcher for the missing war dead wrote a book about his 25-year search on the Karelia peninsula.Kotka.To the...
Home pageWorldWas standing: October 22, 2023, 10:45 p.mFrom: Henning RosenstengelSplitA journey through the methodical network of federal highways: How Germany...