Argentina acknowledged this Friday (14) before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) its responsibility for the attack on the headquarters of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), which left 85 dead in 1994.

“I come on behalf of the Argentine Republic to ratify the recognition of its international responsibility contained in Decree 812 of 2005 for the violation of the human rights of the victims of the attack,” said Natalia D’Alessandro, coordinator of the AMIA Special Unit, linked to the Ministry of Justice and Rights. Argentine humans.

D’Alessandro said this at the end of the hearing in the case of Associação Civil Memória Ativa v Argentina, which took place in Montevideo, where the Inter-American Court is holding its 153rd regular session.

“The Argentine State is responsible for violating the rights to life, personal integrity and non-discrimination for not having prevented an attack in which 85 people died and at least 150 were injured,” he added.

In turn, the president of the Inter-American Court, the Uruguayan judge Ricardo Pérez Manrique, said that this body is acting because the Argentine State has not yet held accountable the perpetrators of the terrorist act.

“We all know that a court ruling will take a time that we cannot estimate, that we will try to shorten as much as possible (…). I end my remarks by asking the State not to wait for the court’s ruling to begin generating concrete facts. It seems to me that this would be the best result of this audience”, he highlighted.

According to information provided by the Inter-American Court, the case judged in Montevideo was related to the alleged international responsibility of the Argentine State in relation to the attack.

“It is argued that the State was aware of the existence of a risk situation in places identified with the Argentine Jewish community”, pointed out a document delivered days ago.

On the morning of July 18, 1994, the attack on the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina left 85 dead and more than 300 injured.

That day, a car bomb destroyed the AMIA headquarters in the Once district of Buenos Aires, in an attack that, although it is attributed to members of the then government of Iran and the Lebanese Islamic organization Hezbollah, has so far neither arrested nor convicted. although several international arrest warrants are still in effect.

This case, another against Argentina and one against Peru are being dealt with in public hearings by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights during its 153rd regular session, which will take place in Uruguay until October 21.