Judge Loretta Preska, of New York, issued a ruling that could imply that Argentina has to pay 16,000 million dollars for litigation. The lack of dollars led the Government to give a benefit to soybean exporters. And the inflation of the City of Buenos Aires could anticipate an increase at the country level. In addition, Paraguay protests against ten barges detained in Argentina.

It is not little what happened in Argentina in recent days. The City of Buenos Aires reported that inflation for August in that district was 10.8%, which could anticipate a similar figure at the national level when that data is released on Wednesday, September 13.

In 2012 Argentina nationalized YPF, the oil and energy company that had been privatized in 1999. But the way in which this operation was carried out led to a lawsuit in the United States that this Friday led to the judge in the case, Loretta Preska, indicated that the South American country would have to pay around 16,000 million dollars to its claimants.

In a context of lack of foreign currency, a new edition of the “soybean dollar” seeks to promote the sale abroad of this oilseed and its derivatives, with the expectation by the Government that some 4,000 million dollars will enter.

On Sunday there are elections in Santa Fe, precisely one of the provinces in which an important part of the country’s agricultural exploitation is concentrated. The dispute will be settled between candidates representing the national ruling party and the opposition coalition, Together for Change.

Paraguay once again protested the tolls that Argentina charges to ships that navigate the Paraguay-Paraná waterway. This time it was for ten barges stopped in Argentina.

And in the context of the commemoration for the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile, the Argentine government decided to withdraw three decorations that this country had given to Augusto Pinochet.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Javier Milei and his vice-presidential candidate, Victoria Villarruel, led protests for different reasons.

Unfavorable ruling for Argentina due to nationalization of YPF

In a context of profound lack of dollars, this Friday Judge Loretta Preska, from New York, issued an adverse ruling for Argentina in a case related to the nationalization, in 2012, of the oil and energy company YPF (which had been born as a state in 1922 and had been privatized in 1999, when it was sold to the Spanish company Repsol).

Failure It does not have to do with determining responsibilities, something that has already been resolved, but rather how much Argentina must pay for what was not done correctly -according to the judge- in the nationalization of YPF, by not having made an offer to a group of shareholders.

The calculation accepted by the judge would bring the amount to be paid by Argentina to some 16,000 million dollars, a figure that is well above the 5,000 million that the country intended to pay. The Argentine government said that they will appeal Preska’s ruling.

The Argentine government will immediately appeal Judge Loretta Preska’s ruling. President @alferdez discussed the issue with the Treasury Attorney. We will continue to defend energy sovereignty and our state company YPF against vulture funds. — Gabriela Cerruti (@gabicerru) September 8, 2023



Very high inflation in the Argentine capital

A week before the national inflation figure for the month of August is known, which is expected to be in two figures, the data for the City of Buenos Aires was known. It was 10.8% per month, according to information released by the Directorate of Statistics and Censuses of the Argentine Capitaland 127.3% since August 2022. The items that increased the most were housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Inflation in August 2023 was the highest monthly since the city began to publish its figures, in 2011. In July 2023 it had been 7.3% in that district, while the national rate had been below 6. ,3%. Next Wednesday, September 13, the national figure for August will be known and it will be seen whether or not it is higher than that of the capital.

In search of dollars, the Government launches a new edition of the ‘soybean dollar’

Grains and their derivatives are Argentina’s main export products. Among them, a key one is soybeans, the country’s main foreign exchange generator. The income from the sale abroad of this oilseed is essential for the country to have the foreign currency its economy needs to function (the Central Bank today has negative net foreign currency reserves).

But exporters stop operations due to the obligation to sell the dollars they generate at the official exchange rate, which is the lowest in the market: it is worth half that of the other types of dollars that are operated in Argentina. For this reason, as a way of encouraging exports, the Government has launched on several occasions a program that benefits soybean exporters with a more favorable exchange rate.

Aerial view of combines in a soybean field in Lobos, some 100 km west of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 29, 2022. © Juan Mabromata / AFP

The program is known as the ‘soybean dollar’, and its fourth edition was presented this week, which will run until the end of September. On previous occasions, it had offered a special exchange rate, but this time it will allow exporters to exchange a quarter of their sales at one of the free exchange rates. The Government hopes that this edition of the soybean dollar will generate an income of 4,000 million dollars.

Elections in Santa Fe

Elections will be held this Sunday in the province of Santa Fe, in the center of the country, for governor, lieutenant governor, and legislative positions, as well as mayors, including that of the city of Rosario, the third city with the most inhabitants of Argentina, crossed for some years by violence associated with drug trafficking.

The main candidates for the governorship of Santa Fe are Maximiliano Pullaro, from Juntos por el Cambio (the main opposition party at the national level), who obtained the best result in the August primaries, and the Peronist Marcelo Lewandowski, for the line of the ruling party. national.

The dispute over the mayor of Rosario will focus on two candidates: Pablo Javkin, the current president of the city and belonging to a central provincial coalition, and Juan Monteverde, from Juntos Avancemos, aligned with the national ruling party.

The province of Santa Fe is the third most populous district in the country and part of the heart of national agricultural production; according to the Rosario Stock Exchange, in 2021 that province represented 10.3% of the Argentine economy.

Paraguay protests toll charges on the waterway

In a statement published on Thursday, the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Argentine ambassador to that country to protest the the arrest of a convoy of ten barges with fuel on the Paraguay-Paraná waterwaythe watercourse that runs through Argentina and that Paraguay (which has no maritime coasts) uses to trade goods across the oceans.

According to the statement, the barges that were going to sail to Paraguay were detained by the Argentine Naval Prefecture. The situation, according to the note, is linked to the collection of tolls by Argentina, which, according to Paraguay, violates international agreements.

Sources on the Argentine side told France 24 en Español that the courts placed an embargo of about $1,500 on a barge belonging to a private company, part of the convoy of ten barges. Official sources indicated that “for the moment the company refuses to pay, simply giving the money as bail and for that it has to process the opening of a bank account, which is a process to be carried out between the debtor and the court.” The sources also noted that the total claim was in excess of $27,000, as it involved multiple barges.

It is not the first time that Paraguay has complained about Argentina’s management of the waterway. At the beginning of July, at the last meeting of Mercosur leaders, Paraguay had already expressed its rejection of the collection of tolls by Argentina for the vessels that circulate through the Paraná.

The Argentine government withdrew decorations from Pinochet

In the context of the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile, Argentine President Alberto Fernández decided to remove three decorations from the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who died in 2006, and his heirs. He made it through a decree published on Wednesday, September 6, for which he withdrew the Order of May of Military Merit and the Order of May of Merit and the insignia of the Collar of the Order of the Liberator San Martín.

Pinochet received the Order of May for Military Merit in 1975, during the Government of Isabel Perón; the Order of the Liberator San Martín was granted in 1978 by the de facto president Jorge Rafael Videla; and the Order of May to Merit in 1993, during the presidency of Carlos Menem.

After reviewing the reasons for the decision, the decree states that Pinochet “is not deserving of the gratitude of the Argentine Nation since, as has been said, his actions offend the values ​​and guiding principles of our forefathers, being incompatible with the values ​​represented by the ‘Order of May’ and the ‘Order of the Liberator San Martín'”.

Controversial event in the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires

On Monday, an event convened by the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (Celtyv), an NGO headed by the vice-presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza (Javier Milei’s party), Victoria Villarruel, was held in the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires.

The call was entitled ‘Tribute to the victims of terrorism’, and was dedicated to people who had died at the hands of guerrilla groups that operated in the country in the 1970s, before and during the 1976 coup.

The act caused controversy because human rights organizations and leftist parties, who went to demonstrate outside the Legislature, pointing out that the event sought to open a path for denialist speeches, which reject the idea that between 1976 and 1983 there was terrorism in Argentina of State, or that try to equate the actions of the guerrillas with that of the military junta, in what is known as the theory of the two demons.







Mass in defense of the Pope

In an unusual act, on September 5, priests who work in popular neighborhoods called a meeting to defend Pope Francis, in response to comments in which candidate Javier Milei had said that the Argentine pontiff is “the representative of the evil on Earth” and a “Jesuit who promotes communism”, in statements from a few years ago, which have come to light again in recent weeks. In Tuesday’s act, the priests defended the idea of ​​social justice (questioned by Milei) and the role of the State in the economy.