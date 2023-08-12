The Argentine economy awaits the primary elections, the so-called STEP, on Sunday with its heart in its mouth. On Tuesday, when the candidacies for the presidential elections on October 22 are already defined, the National Institute of Statistics will publish the inflation rate registered in July, a figure that will remain an anecdote while the country adjusts to the post-election tremor expected in the markets. The government of the Peronist Alberto Fernández has prepared for a black Monday, whatever the result. He has imported dollars in cash, according to the local press, to guarantee the banks’ currency liquidity, fearful that people will decide to withdraw their savings en masse if the result does not meet their expectations.

The last days have been of maximum exchange rate tension, in an economy that is in intensive therapy. To contain the collapse of the peso and contain the constant flight of dollars, the Minister of Economy and candidate for Peronism, Sergio Massa, has launched all kinds of firewalls: new taxes on imports, increases in the dozen exchange rates that the Central Bank, extraordinary loans to Qatar and the CAF – Inter-American Development Bank to settle payments with the International Monetary Fund. The battery of measures did not prevent a rise in the price of the dollar in the informal market, which has risen in a week from 596 pesos to 605. The gap between the so-called dollar blue and the official one (which only importers have access to on a dropper basis) is 110.5%.

It is common for Argentina to hold elections in a state of exchange rate jitters. The day after the August 2019 primaries, it was evident that Kirchnerism, little appreciated by the markets, would return to power in October, it was a full black monday. The peso then devalued 25% against the dollar and the Argentine stock market plummeted 37% after hitting a 60% drop floor. There were still another two months to go before the final election – as they will be this Monday – and the prospect of a government without authority that awaited final defeat ended up weighing down the liberalization of foreign exchange that Mauricio Macri had promoted under the cloak of a 44,000 million loan. dollars from the International Monetary Fund. While Fernández served as president-elect ensuring that his government would comply with the payments of that debt, Macri ended his by imposing an exchange control that he governs until today.

The mystery for this Monday is open. The minister and candidate Sergio Massa has protested against “the speculators” during the closing of the campaign, while the peso lost 6.6% of its value. “Those who speculate and play with the uncertainty of the merchant or retirees take speculation to a small and informal market where the State has no capacity to intervene,” he said in an interview on Thursday, referring to the blue dollar.

The muscle that the Government can exhibit depends on the international reserves of the Central Bank which, below minimums, maintain the official price of the dollar. This Friday, with the politicians collected by law in the pre-election silence, the newspaper The nation gave an account of three armored trucks loaded with dollars that left the Ezeiza international airport after the landing of a flight that arrived from the United States. Some time later they entered the parking lot of the Central Bank in downtown Buenos Aires. According to internal documents cited by that newspaper, the entity planned to incorporate more than 300 million dollars in cash to shield the system against a possible stampede of deposit withdrawals.

A leap in the parallel change that governs daily life in Argentina is only part of the problem. By the end of the month, the Government expects an IMF disbursement of 7,500 million dollars, tied to the country meeting the goal of reducing the fiscal deficit by 1.9% until the end of the year (the most positive estimates are around 2, 4%), and that its net international reserves reach 1,000 million dollars until the end of 2023, a considerable reduction from the 8,000 million that it demanded in March. They will be the conditions until the next review of their agreement, scheduled for November, when Argentina has already elected a new president. An eternity for a country that lives from day to day.

