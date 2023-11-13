Buenos Aires (AFP) – Inflation in Argentina reached 142.7% year-on-year in October, one of the highest rates in the world and one of the main concerns of the population, with less than a week left until the presidential runoff on November 19.

Argentines will elect a new president between the Minister of Economy, the centrist Peronist Sergio Massa, and the libertarian leader Javier Milei, with antagonistic economic policy proposals. The polls show the two candidates in a technical tie.

While Massa defends in his speech a present and protective State, Milei proposes eliminating the Central Bank to stop the monetary issue that fuels inflation, and dollarize the economy.

The October CPI, at 8.3%, showed a slight slowdown in the price increase compared to September, when the increase was 12.7% compared to August.

Accumulated inflation so far in 2023 was 120% at the end of last month.

In October, The items with the greatest increases were communication (12.6%) and clothing (11%). In food, prices rose 7.7%.

“This country can’t do much more, it’s terrible. Week after week you feel inflation everywhere you go,” Laura Heredia, 46, an insurance company worker, told AFP at the entrance to a small supermarket.

David García, a 43-year-old delivery driver, notices the increases daily. “Every day I go shopping and every day I feel that prices go up. You don’t have to wait for a month to pass, every time you go you feel it in all the products. You are going to buy something to prepare dinner and you have no idea how much you’re going to end up spending,” he said.

Inflation in Argentina by sectors © / AFP

Massa and Milei had their last debate on Sunday. The Minister of Economy, with 30 years of political experience, avoided, despite the very high inflation, responding to the ultra-liberal economist Milei about the economic situation, a deputy with barely two years in office who, according to Argentine media, was entangled by the your opponent’s strategy.

Chronic illness

The problem of inflation has been chronic in Argentina, but in the last two years the consumer price index has had a strong increase and is among the highest in the world.

“We review the prices daily. But people no longer complain like before. They are used to it,” said Camila Fuentes, 27, a salesperson at a pharmacy.

Internally, the current inflation rate is one of the highest in three decades. In 2022, inflation closed at 94.8%.







02:09 © France 24

An exchange control system has been in force in the country since 2019 and the government of Peronist President Alberto Fernández promotes price agreements with producers and distributors, in an attempt to reduce increases in sectors such as food or fuel.

Utility and transportation rates receive significant subsidies.

In recent weeks, Massa announced the temporary suspension of the collection of taxes on fuel to limit the increase in prices and also to reactivate supply, which had been affected after the first electoral round on October 22.

Víctor Beker, director of the New Economy study center at the University of Belgrano, considered that if Massa wins the Presidency, inflation will continue to be high.

“The adjustments that will have to be made in the exchange rate and rates will impact inflation. For this reason, far from decreasing, with Massa inflation will be sustained at current levels,” Beker told AFP.

If Milei is the next president and fulfills his plan to dollarize the economy, Beker warns that inflation will not disappear completely. There will be inflation “in dollars. It will be an index similar to that of the United States,” she noted.

Argentina went through two processes of hyperinflation, in 1989 and also in 1990. After that, with the liberal Peronist president Carlos Menem, it established a convertible system that made one peso equivalent to one dollar, until the 2001 crisis broke out, with the default on debt and confiscation of bank savings.