Two mpox viruses observed by electron microscope and colored by computer program | Photo: NIAID/NIH

A spokesperson for Argentina’s Health Ministry told US broadcaster CNN on Tuesday (20) that a cargo ship in the country’s waters has been quarantined and will be inspected after a crew member showed symptoms of mpox.

According to CNN, the cargo ship is anchored in the Paraná River, near the port of San Lorenzo, in the Rosario region, in the province of Santa Fe.

Fernando Morales, president of the Argentine Naval League, told Reuters that the crew member had a fever and was weak and was taken to a hospital in San Nicolas. “There they did some tests and said that in principle it could be mpox,” said Morales, who said the diagnosis had not yet been confirmed.

The entire crew will be quarantined until a decision is made.

The Liberian-flagged ship is called the Ina-Lotte and it is not yet known how many people are on board. The cargo ship was in the area to pick up a shipment of soybeans.

Last week, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, Argentina announced that it would increase controls at ports and borders, measures that were also determined by other Latin American countries, such as Colombia and Mexico.