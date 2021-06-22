The Argentine team beat Paraguay 1-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América. On a night when he only had a good 15 minutes of good football again, the most positive thing was having qualified and thinking about what was coming with greater peace of mind.
How do you follow the path of the National Team? Now he will have a free date and will close the group zone next Monday against Bolivia. There he will try to finish in the first position and thus achieve what would be the most “accessible” duel.
It is worth noting that ending in the first or second position, Scaloni’s men would avoid facing Brazil until a hypothetical final. It is not a minor fact, taking into account that the locals are the main candidates.
Possible quarter-final dates
In case of finishing first, Argentina will play on Saturday July 3 in Goiania before the fourth of Group B (for the moment it would be Venezuela). If he finished second, he would face third (for now Peru) that same day, but in Brasilia. What happens if he finishes third or fourth? He would remain in the Brazil sector and he would play on Friday, July 2.
Leave a Reply