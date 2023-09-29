The candidates for the Presidency of Argentina They are rushing their last hours before the electoral debate that will take place this Sunday in Santiago del Estero, the oldest city in the country, with a view to the elections on October 22.

The libertarian candidate, Javier Milei; the candidate of the Together for Change coalition (center-right), Patricia Bullrich; the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa (Peronist), the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti and the leftist Myriam Bergman will participate in this first mandatory debate that will take place at the Forum Convention Center.

In this first meeting, The candidates will debate the economy, education, human rights and democratic coexistence.

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei.

The last of these thematic blocks was chosen by the citizens, while the first two were selected by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE).

In the last days, The three main candidates continued with their campaign events.

Milei decreased his participation both in public events and in interviews, but continues with his constant work on social networks, where he appears increasingly aggressive.

For his part, Bullrich used humor and irony and took his ‘Patoneta’ onto the road, a campaign truck with which he is trying to get closer to the electorate in the interior of the country, while at the same time smoothing out tensions with the different political forces that are grouped together. under the umbrella of Together for Change.

Meanwhile, the ruling party Massa has experienced a sweeter week with the approval ‘in extemis’ in the Senate of the modifications to the Income Tax, a proposal of his.

Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change.

The minister also traveled to the south of the country and offered several interviews.

In one of them, last Wednesday with the journalist Alejandro Fantino, Massa specified that the candidates for the Casa Rosada must be in Santiago del Estero from Saturday, when they will visit the Forum for the first time to test the light and sound conditions of the place. .

According to the latest surveys, Milei and Massa are the candidates most likely to enter an eventual second round of elections that would be held on November 19.

EFE