Forty-five years after the controversial 1978 World Cup in Argentina, journalist Frits Barend is decorated in Buenos Aires. For the courage he showed in exposing the ‘scepticism of the regime’. He addressed dictator Jorge Videla and gave the Foolish Mothers a voice. “It felt like a duty to do.”
Peter Schouten
