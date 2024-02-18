Poverty in Argentina went from 49.5% in December 2023 to 57.4% in January, the highest level in the last 20 years, reaching 27 million of people. The data comes from the report “Argentina 21st century: Chronic social debts and growing inequalities. Perspectives and challenges”, released this Sunday (18) by the Argentine Social Debt Observatory.

Although the numbers reflect the first month of this year, the report emphasizes that the consequences of the increase in poverty in the neighboring country were due to economic measures taken from the third quarter of 2023, that is, still under the government of Alberto Fernández.

The document also highlights some measures that increased the value of the basic food basket and some foods, contributing to the increase in poverty. The study revealed that the destitution rate in Argentina reaches 15% of the country's population, the number remained stable compared to last year.

According to the director of the Social Debt Observatory at the Catholic University of Argentina, Agustin Salviathose mainly affected by the situation are “people from the lower middle class and low-skilled workers”.

This is the highest poverty rate since 2004, when it reached 54.8% of Argentines. “The difference is that at that time we were coming out of a crisis and now, if the government program doesn't work, we are entering it,” Salvia pointed out.

“If inflation falls, there will be quick relief; otherwise, we will be facing a social catastrophe”, added the researcher.

According to data from the report, those most affected in January were middle and low class families, the majority of which do not receive any type of benefit from the federal government. However, those who enjoy some state benefit have also become poorer: 76.5% in the third quarter of 2023 to 85.5% in January 2024.

The current president of Argentina, Javier Milei, reacted to the numbers in the report. On his X (formerly Twitter), he stated that this is the result of the destruction experienced by the country in recent 100 years and concluded with a phrase of hope. “We will give our lives to take it [Argentina] forward”.