Argentina recorded a trade surplus of US$1.575 billion in July, in contrast to the negative balance of US$700 million in the same month last year, official sources reported on Tuesday (20).

With this result, Argentina now has a trade surplus for eight consecutive months.

The positive balance in July, however, represents a 16.6% drop in relation to the surplus achieved in June, a setback explained by a seasonal decrease in the exportable supply of primary and manufactured products of agricultural origin and an increase in energy imports in the southern winter.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec), trade volume (exports plus imports) increased in July by just 0.4% compared to the previous year, totaling US$12.867 billion.

In July, Argentina exported US$7.221 billion, 19.2% more than in the same month of 2023.

Imports, worth US$5.646 billion, fell 16.5% compared to the previous year.

In the first seven months of the year, Argentina accumulated a trade surplus of US$12.262 billion, as exports totaled US$45.397 billion and imports, US$33.135 billion.

Last year, under the government of Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), Argentina registered a trade deficit of US$6.925 billion.