Argentina consolidated three payments to the IMF to cancel them after the first round of the presidential elections, while in the first debate there were disagreements between the main candidates and in the background there was a scandal involving a senior official from the province of Buenos Aires.

In total, the maturities with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Argentina postponed are for 2,593 million dollars and give the Government air until after October 22, when the first round of the presidential elections will be held.

This Sunday, in the City of Buenos Aires, the second debate of the candidates who want to govern the country until 2027 will take place. In the first debate, last Sunday, the focus was on the three main contenders: Patricia Bullrich, Javier Milei and Sergio Massa, something that is expected to happen again in the second match.

The chief of staff of the province of Buenos Aires, governed by the ruling party, had to resign after the dissemination of photos showing that he had been on vacation, days ago, in Spain, on a luxury trip. Although that was not the only political scandal in recent days.

Finally, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay were left – almost – without the 2030 World Cup, although they will finally host one inaugural match each.

IMF payments are postponed

Argentina postponed a series of payments to the International Monetary Fund until after the first round of the presidential elections. They were due this Friday for 1,280 million dollars and 640 million on October 12. They will be paid along with another 673 million that must be paid at the end of October.

Presidential candidate debates

Last Sunday, in the city of Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, the first presidential debate was held in Argentina, ahead of the elections on October 22.

There were five candidates who participated: Sergio Massa, for the Peronist ruling party Unión por la Patria; Patricia Bullrich of the center-right opposition Together for Change; the libertarian Javier Milei, from La Libertad Avanza; the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti, from Hacemos por Nuestro País and the leftist candidate Myriam Bregman, from the Left Front. The topics of the debate were the economy, education and human rights and coexistence.

The debate lasted just over two hours and the focus was on Milei, Massa and Bullrich, the candidates with the best chance of reaching the Presidency.

Patricia Bullrich pointed out to Sergio Massa his responsibility as current Minister of Economy. She told him: “You doubled the inflation numbers, you doubled the dollar number, you generated 40.1 poverty, and now you want to tell us that as president you are going to be different from what you did now?”

The fact of being in charge of the economic portfolio today is precisely Massa’s main weakness. In the case of Bullrich, what they point out is that he lacks clarity when talking about issues related to the economy. In that sense, Javier Milei questioned the solidity of the candidate’s plan to contain inflation, for not explaining what she will do with the leliqs, a Central Bank instrument that commits issuance in the future: “Even if you reach fiscal balance, do you know “What? It’s not enough to stop inflation. It’s going to have to fix the problem of the Central Bank and the blackmail it has as economists, none of them said what they’re going to do with the leliqs.”

Milei’s ideas, in turn, are questioned either because they are impractical or because they are far from the majority of economic policies implemented in the world, such as dollarization or the closure of the Central Bank. Massa attacked him on that side, while making a tangential reference to the fact that one of his advisors had pointed out that the inhabitants of the Malvinas must “decide their own destiny.” Massa said: “Putting the flag of another country in the Falklands or in the Central Bank, as this man suggests, is simply renouncing the blood of our fallen and renouncing sovereignty for the development of our companies.”

In one of his interventions Milei denied that there were 30,000 missing people due to the last dictatorship, he said that it was a war and that the State “committed excesses”, something that was especially rejected by the leftist candidate Myriam Bregman.

The discussion will continue next Sunday, in the second debate, which will take place in the Argentine capital.

Insaurralde, “Chocolate”, Banco Nación

Before the debate, a series of scandals appeared on the scene in the ruling party.

The most resonant is that of Martín Insaurralde, now former Chief of Staff of the province of Buenos Aires, governed by Axel Kicillof, of Unión por la Patria, who will seek re-election.

Social media images began to appear in which Insaurralde appeared to be on a cruise in Marbella, Spain, accompanied by model Sofía Clerici, a few days before the debate. Insaurralde presented his resignation, which was accepted. He also resigned as a candidate for Councilor of Lomas de Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires. Justice is investigating him for alleged money laundering.

The ruling party says that this is an exceptional case and that immediate measures were taken.







11:58

But that was not the only case that emerged in recent days. Another was that of Julio “Chocolate” Rigau, a man who works in the Chamber of Deputies of the province of Buenos Aires, who on September 9 was arrested when he was withdrawing the salaries of 49 employees of that legislature from an ATM. At first, two chambermaids from La Plata, capital of the province, annulled the case, but then it was activated again and today what happened is being investigated. It is suspected that it may be a political financing structure, which uses people who receive contracts in the provincial Legislature, but do not receive the salary, but only health and retirement benefits, while the salary is channeled to other purposes.

A case also arose at Banco Nación, where a manager was fired after it was learned that she hired a numerologist for advice for which she was paid 1.8 million pesos (about $2,200 at the parallel exchange rate).

World Cup 2030

FIFA reported on Wednesday that the 2030 World Cup will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile were also joint candidates. In any case, on Wednesday it was announced that Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will host three opening matches of the tournament.

The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, celebrated the news in a press conference, in which he said that it also makes things easier for those countries, which will not have to face the large investments that they would have been forced to make if they hosted the entire tournament.

Uruguay will also host a special event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, which was held in that country.

Claudio Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, published on the social network