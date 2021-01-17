The Argentine handball team, The Gladiators, will play this Sunday against Bahrain for the second date of the World Cup in Egypt, in Cairo, where he debuted with a victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo by 28-22.

The Argentines will face Bahrain from 2:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time, broadcast by DeporTV and DirecTV Sports, for the second date of Group D of the World Cup, an area completed by world and Olympic champion Denmark.

The Gladiators only played once against that Middle Eastern national team in the opening round of France 2017 and won 26-17. The meeting will be key to the aspirations of the Argentines to go to the round.

Argentina will close the first group stage on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Denmark, one of the candidates, who beat Bahrain 34-20 on Saturday.

The first three in the area will advance to the World Cup championship round, which for the first time has 32 participating countries and is played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal in Egypt is to qualify for the quarter-finals, something he never did.

The best result of the Argentine team in World Cups was 12th place, in Sweden 2011 and Qatar 2015.

Source: Télam