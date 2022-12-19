Players from the Argentine national football team paraded this Sunday night (18.Dec.2022) through the streets of Doha, capital of Qatar, after winning their third World Cup title.

The team beat France 4-2 on penalties, after a game that ended 3-3 in extra time.

See pictures from the celebration:

Parade of the world champions in #Qatar 🇧🇷 Cheers Messi pic.twitter.com/OYdohr9BCC — Juan 🇦🇷 1978🏆 1986🏆 2022🏆 (@Argentino_Ar) December 18, 2022

Full delegation from Argentina right now parading through the streets of Doha like the reigning world champions. Argentina National Team – Best in the World!!! 🇧🇷#Qatar #World #Cup #FIFA #fifaworldcup #FutebolÉNaAratu pic.twitter.com/KcDQXfJ5Ty — Alex Lopes (@_alexlopes) December 18, 2022

The celebration continued in the locker room after the athletes left the field.

LET’S GO MUCHACHOS. LET’S GO ARGENTINA 🇦🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzLa7QWmOX — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) December 18, 2022

Argentina fans also celebrate the title near the Lusail Stadium, the stadium for the World Cup final.

The party is big in the streets of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina. Fans followed the game in public spaces around the city and cheered at the end of the match.

The moment of Argentina’s title celebrated in Buenos Aires. The party over there now only ends next year pic.twitter.com/oi2eCgaVZ9 — International Observatory (@observint) December 18, 2022

People also gathered during the Cup final in the central region of the capital, close to the Obelisk of Buenos Aires and Republic Square.

⚽️ World Cup #Qatar2022 🇦🇷 Argentina CHAMPION OF THE WORLD ⭐⭐⭐ The Obelisk, surrounded by joy 💙 pic.twitter.com/yrj5fU1Q7m — Agencia Telam (@AgenciaTelam) December 18, 2022

The game

In a final dominated by the South Americans in the 1st half and the beginning of the 2nd, the Argentine team scored 2-0 with Messi and Di Maria. The French sought a tie with 2 goals from Mbappé and took the game into extra time. In the disputed and electrifying extra time, one more goal for each side, again Messi and Mbappé.

On penalties, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez took a kick from the French team and gave the Argentine team the advantage. The Europeans still missed another charge. In the end, the score on penalties was 4-2.

The title consecrates Lionel Messi, the main Argentine player. At the age of 35, the striker scored 2 goals in the final and was elected the world’s best player. It was the achievement that was missing for him, who will definitely enter the history of Argentine football alongside the ultimate idol, Diego Maradona, who died in 2020.

Messi collected records in the Qatar Cup. He is one of only 8 players in the world to have played in 5 tournaments. With 26 matches in cups, the Argentine has played the most. He was also the second top scorer in this edition, with 7 goals. He was second only to Mbappé, who scored 8 goals.

This was the 3rd world title of the Argentine team, which also won the 1978 and 1986 cups. The French team, which was runner-up, had won the last cup, in 2018. conquered in 1998.

With the 3 cup titles, the Argentine team is only behind the Brazilian team, five times champion, and Italy and Germany, both with 4 conquests.