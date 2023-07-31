Argentina will pay this Monday a maturity of 2,700 million dollars of its agreement with the IMF through yuan from a swap with China and a bridge loan from CAF to protect its dwindling reserves, announced the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

“Argentina is not going to use a single dollar of its reserves to pay today’s maturity”Massa said in a recorded message broadcast on social media.

The International Monetary Fund agreed with the Argentine government on the fifth and sixth revision of the agreement for 44,000 million dollars that it took in 2018, which will allow the disbursement of 7,500 million dollars, but only in the second half of August after being submitted to the approval of the board of directors of the international organization.

Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy of Argentina.

The payment of this Monday will be canceled with 1,000 million dollars from a bridge loan from the Latin American Development Bank and the rest, from the second tranche of a current swap with Chinathe minister specified.

“In this way, we protect the reserves in a year in which the problem represented by the inheritance of the debt with the fund was added to the worst drought in history that cost us more than 20,000 million dollars in exports this year and more than 5,000 million in income to the national public sector,” he said.

Our challenge is to continue taking care of reserves, maintaining the level of activity and imports of intermediate goods.

The country has committed to the IMF to strengthen its reserves during the rest of the year with the goal of a net accumulation of close to 1 billion by the end of 2023.

The Central Bank reported on Friday that Argentina has international reserves of 25,646 million dollars, although analysts estimate that the net reserves are well below, even in the red.

“Our challenge is to continue taking care of the reserves, maintaining the level of activity and imports of intermediate and finished goods that are key to the operation and production of the economy,” said Massa, presidential candidate for the ruling Peronism.

Argentina will hold general primary elections on August 13 to define the presidential candidates for the general elections on October 22.

