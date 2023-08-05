Argentina knocks on all the doors it finds in search of dollars. With the international reserves of the Central Bank at a minimum, the Government of Alberto Fernández turned to Qatar for the first time this Friday to fulfill its new commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Arab country granted him a credit equivalent to 770 million dollars, with which he paid the debt maturities this Friday, after having used yuan and dollars loaned by the CAF – Inter-American Development Bank to disburse another 2,700 million on Monday.

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette, the facilities agreement sealed with Qatar establishes a loan for Argentina for 580 million special drawing rights (SDRs, the currency used by the IMF based on a basket of the main currencies), equivalent to 770 million dollars.

Unlike the currency swap with China, the details of which are being withheld, the terms of the credit with Qatar have been made public. Argentina will have to pay a variable interest rate of 4.033% per year and the commitment is to return the funds when Argentina receives from the IMF the injection of 7,500 million dollars agreed last week and pending approval by the board of directors of the organization at the end of the month.

Argentina is without credit. The gross reserves of the Central Bank have fallen by more than 40% so far this year, to 24.020 million dollars, and the net reserves —those that are not properly owned by the financial institution but that have to be returned, such as the yuan of the exchange of currencies with China – are negative by more than 7,000 million dollars, an unprecedented figure.

Faced with this difficult scenario, no one knew how Argentina was going to pay the new maturity this Friday, linked to the debt of 44,000 million dollars that the country contracted with the IMF in 2018. Sources from the economic portfolio indicated that the negotiations with Qatar were directed “in the most absolute secrecy” by the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate for Peronism, Sergio Massa. Other sources indicated that the IMF interceded with Qatar to give up part of its SDRs. Weeks ago, Argentina tried unsuccessfully to obtain a loan from Brazil.

The relief that was breathed in the ruling party for having complied with the last disbursement was partly reciprocated by the exchange market, which experienced a fairly stable day after a hectic week. The different exchange rates that coexist in Argentina due to numerous exchange restrictions remained at record values ​​this Friday: the official dollar is trading at 291 pesos, the MEP dollar and the CCL (used for financial operations) at 515 and 547 respectively, while the blue dollar reached 574 pesos.

The immediate objective of the Government is to reach the primary elections on August 13 without a sudden devaluation of the peso that both the IMF and the market take for granted in the medium term. If it occurs, inflation – which is already at 115.6% – would accelerate even more and reduce Massa’s options for the presidential elections on October 22.

