Conmebol announced a change of schedule for the match between the Argentine and Paraguay teams at the Monumental Stadium, for the third date of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The match, which was originally going to be played on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m., underwent a modification and will take place an hour earlier: it will start at 8 p.m., with the refereeing of Brazilian Raphael Clauss.
Coach Lionel Scaloni will observe the evolution of captain Lionel Messi (he suffered), Rodrigo de Paul (thigh muscle injury) and Ángel Correa (sprained his knee), while the returns of Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuña and Giovani Lo Celso.
Paraguay, which no longer has Guillermo Barros Schelotto as coach, will have the beginning of the cycle of Daniel Garnero, who left his position in Libertad to face his first experience in a national team. Garnero is Argentine, like his predecessor.
City: Buenos Aires, Federal Capital
Stadium: Mas Monumental (River Plate)
Ability: 84,567
Date: Thursday, October 12
Hour: 8:00 p.m. (ARG).
TV channel: Public TV (air) and TyC Sports (cable)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).
|
COUNTRIES
|
CHANNEL
|
SCHEDULE
|
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay
|
TVP, TyC.
|
20.00
|
Bolivia and Venezuela
|
To confirm
|
19.00
|
Colombia, Ecuador, Peru
|
To confirm
|
18.00
|
Mexico
|
To confirm
|
17.00
|
Spain
|
To confirm
|
01.00
07.10.21: PAR 0-0 ARG
06/21/21: ARG 1-0 PAIR
12.11.20: ARG 1-1 PAIR
06/19/19: ARG 1-1 PAIR
11.10.16: ARG 0-1 PAR
#ArgentinaParaguay #television #channel #watch #match #time #latest #news