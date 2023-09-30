In just over a decade, South America has gone from having an isolated pin on the international rugby scene to being a continent with its own strata: the mentor (Argentina), the gifted student (Uruguay) and the debutant (Chile). The first World Cup with three South American teams brought this Saturday in Nantes the first regional derby in the great global event, an Argentina-Chile for the ages that ended, as the script commanded, in a beating of the Albiceleste (59-5). The rise of the Pumas, who have reared their heads among the greats, has boosted their neighbors, who grow thanks to their technicians, their structures or their passion.

The British brought rugby to Argentina, a country that has always had talents when it could not boast of structures. These emigrants led the country to third place in the 2007 World Cup and demanded a new fit. Thus they entered the aristocracy of the southern hemisphere and in 2012 converted the Three Nations, between Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, into the Rugby Championship. The local barn grew, there were another World Cup semi-finals in 2015 and two recent victories against the All Blacks. It is already a selection capable of knocking down anyone.

Uruguay joined that wave, taking advantage of its ticket to the 2015 World Cup – it made it into the play-offs in a tight qualifying round against Russia – to stay. That group, totally amateur and with hardly any foreign influences, was enriched in the next cycle with more professionalism. Local rugby added personnel and created structures – better calendars, doctors, physiotherapists and youth categories – in order to compete regularly against teams of its level, from European teams like Spain to its North American neighbors. He entered the 2019 World Cup first, knocking down the United States. And once in Japan, they made a splash by beating Fiji in Kamaishi, along with Fukushima, a huge leap.

More information

When Chile draws up its future plan, it does not hide that Uruguay has eight years of high performance ahead of it, but the Cóndors have amazed the world by how much they have advanced in such a short time. Its parent club, Selknam Rugby – a tribute to the indigenous people of Tierra del Fuego – is barely four years old. Much of the credit goes to his coach, Pablo Lemoine, also the national coach, a renowned Uruguayan with a long career in France, where he shared a team with the French coach, Fabien Galthié.

That is the factory of Chilean rugby, which competes in the Super Rugby Americas, a competition with seven clubs that includes two Argentine affiliates (Pampas and Dogos), an American club (American Raptors), a Paraguayan club (Yacare), the Cobras of Brazil and Peñarol Rugby, the leap forward of Uruguayan rugby, winner of the first edition with the global brand of the football club. A barn that already has emigrant stars like Santiago Arata, one of the best scrum-halves in French rugby, a little devil in the image and likeness of the leader of Les BleusAntoine Dupont.

With these cards, Uruguay arrived in France with the ambition of winning two games and qualifying directly for Australia 2027. They performed well against France in their opening match (27-12) and fought for that ambitious goal in the following match against Italy. The Teros, who were not far from subduing the Italians in 2021, put a member of the Six Nations in a real bind. They led by ten at halftime, an advantage they gave up after an avoidable yellow card before succumbing in the physical section for an excessive 38-17. Despite the disappointment, they saved the day against Namibia, against whom they came back from 0-14 down to win 36-26. And they will say goodbye to their World Cup next Thursday against the All Blacks: their first haka.

Chile embraces the mantra: its prize is to be in the World Cup. They surprised the USA in the play-offs with rides like that of Rodrigo Fernández, who dodged the entire rival defense in the rain and signed what was chosen as the best test of 2022. Despite their Cinderella role, they gave Japan a headache , who couldn’t distance themselves until the end of the first half, and they kept it up against Samoa. For a country used to playing against the Argentine reserve team, facing the Pumas nine years later was a milestone. Competing, despite its good staging – ten minutes of high pressure and few mistakes – was something else. All in all, they had the pleasure of scoring a try with their lead and taking a less impressive score than the one England gave them (71-0). After that match, Lemoine illustrated the inequality of the tournament: “It repulses me. On one side we are the clowns and on the other, the owners of the circus.”

The Pumas, in the aristocracy, exhibited the longevity of their veterans in the derby. Nicolás Sánchez, who became a centenarian with the national team. Like Agustín Creevy, who at 38 years old is the fourth oldest player in a World Cup. After the defeat against England and the insipid victory against Samoa, their coach, Michael Cheika, has a decision to make in the face of the direct duel against Japan for a place in the quarterfinals: keep Gonzalo Bertranou and Santiago Carreras or hand over the helm to the old girl guard, to Sánchez and Cubelli. As Chile or Uruguay would say, these are first world problems.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.