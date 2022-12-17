Argentina and France will face each other this Sunday for the grand final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in what will be one of the most exciting matches of recent times, taking into account that it is perhaps the last great opportunity for Lionel Andrés Messi to become champion. in this tournament.
Precisely the fact that the best player in the world has the chance to be crowned made Brazilian idols like Roberto Carlos and Cafú publicly express their hopes that the classic rival of the “Verdeamarelha” lift the trophy, and the fans seem to follow suit. Same way.
Lula Da Silva, president-elect of Brazil, carried out a poll on his official Twitter account to find out which group the Brazilians were leaning towards tomorrow’s momentous clash, and the results among almost 400,000 votes were overwhelming.
More than 57% of those who voted said they want Lionel Scaloni’s team to lift the World Cupwhile only 42.7% favored France, which has surprised locals and strangers considering the magnitude of the soccer rivalry that exists between one country and another. Messi can do it all
