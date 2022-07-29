The political opposition in Argentina questioned this Friday the appointment of Sergio Massa as “super minister” of Economy and questioned the government’s ability to resolve the economic problems facing the South American country.

“I don’t know if Massa has clear ideas. He is not a person who generates trust,” said Patricia Bullrich, president of the Republican Proposal (Pro), a party that makes up Together for Change, the main opposition front in Argentina.

The national leadership table of the Civic Coalition, another of the member forces

of Together for Change, and its block of deputies questioned in a statement that Massa, who will absorb the Productive Development and Agriculture portfolios in the Ministry of Economy, has “just been granted full powers” to manage

the Argentine economy.

The statement also states that Massa, who leads the Renovating Front, the third most important force within the governing Front of All, “enjoys the moral inability to exercise” his new functions.



“The government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner imploded. The restructuring of the Cabinet is not enough. A plan is needed that this Government has not had until now,” said Mario Negri, president of the Radical Civic Union’s block of deputies, party that also integrates Together for Change.

Argentine men and women demand solutions to their problems from us. Order, coordination and planning are the pillars to achieve this goal. I am aware of the difficulties and challenges, as the President rightly points out, of the country’s present and future. pic.twitter.com/bR793zNSPm – Sergio Massa (@SergioMassa) July 29, 2022

From the left, the deputy Myriam Bregman also questioned the arrival in the government of “Superminister Massa”, whom she described as “a friend of the corporations”.

“The country continues to be tied to the International Monetary Fund, with attacks on the working people and benefits for employers. It is a lie that this comes out with adjustment, the crisis must be paid by the capitalists,” he said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

