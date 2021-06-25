The Argentine Senate made the labor quota for transgender people, transvestites and transsexuals the norm, which establishes that a minimum of members of that community be hired as part of the personnel of the public administration and state agencies. A victory for Argentine LGBTIQ + activists, who recognizes decades of exclusion and discrimination based on gender.

“A historic reparation” in the form of law, that is how trans activists described it. This Thursday, June 24, the Senate of Argentina approved the Transvestite Trans Diana Sacayán-Lohana Berkins Labor Inclusion and Quota Law. A rule that establishes a work quota for transvestites, transsexuals and transgender people who meet the conditions of suitability and must, from now on, occupy positions in the national public sector in a proportion of no less than 1% of total jobs.

It is a historic step towards equality, but also the recognition of decades of exclusion and discrimination against these people in the workplace. “Laws are not a definitive solution to historical social problems, but they are a seed to begin to improve the quality of life of those who survived, of childhoods and adolescents that manifest dissident gender identity,” wrote the trans activist Violeta Alegre in a column published in ‘The Washington Post‘ in Spanish.

Violeta, one of the promoters of the regulation, celebrated in her social networks the victory of the group with a concise: “It’s law!”, Which recalls the celebrations of millions of Argentine women after the decriminalization of abortion in the country, also under the mandate of President Alberto Fernández.

🔗You can download the bill to promote access to formal employment for transvestites, transsexuals and transgender people “Diana Sacayan – Lohana Berkins” through the link 👉 https://t.co/FOoYppyrTM – Argentine Senate (@SenadoArgentina) June 17, 2021



The norm, approved in the Upper House, with 55 affirmative votes, one negative and six abstentions, supported the remaining half of the sanction for the bill to become law, after being presented for the first time in March 2020. “The trans population It is excluded from the formal education systems and the labor market. I hope that today we finish this day with this project being law“said Senator Silvina García Larraburu.

The text consists of 17 articles and establishes a work quota in the three branches of the national State, in the Public Ministries, decentralized organizations, companies and government companies in all its contracting modalities, as well as a fiscal incentive for one year so that the private sector also applies this quota labor, which extends to two years for small and medium-sized companies.

Argentina thus becomes the second country in America, after Uruguay, to legislate on trans labor inclusion, knowing that the nation and the countries of the region still have a lot of work ahead in relation to academic and labor inclusion. , cultural or social of people of diverse identity.

“There is a group of people who have always been denied access to decent work. The Gender Identity Law It was a before and after, a notable advance, but they are still victims of obstacles in accessing basic basic rights, “Senator Ana Almirón explained in her speech.

The @Pink House in Argentina it is illuminated with the colors of the trans flag after the approval of the Law for the Promotion of Access to Formal Employment for Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgender people on a historic day for the trans cause in Latin America ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼🌈 pic.twitter.com/lHOVtRUNO7 – SOMOS Movement ✊🏽✊🏻✊🏿🌈 (@SomosMov) June 25, 2021



The reality of Argentine transsexuals is a path of obstacles, discrimination, violations of their rights that begin in childhood and last until adulthood. In fact, the life expectancy of a transgender, transsexual or transvestite person is less than 45 years in Argentina.

Added to this are social and state impediments when it comes to accessing a job or higher education. For years, this group has been relegated to prostitution as its main source of income, more than 70% of trans people practice it in the capital, Buenos Aires, according to surveys. A situation that is getting worse in the territories and provinces, which are even more marginalized and stigmatized.

“We are discussing something more than the transvestite, trans and transgender labor quota, we are discussing whether this group is going to begin to have the rights that, as citizens, correspond to them: human rights, that is what we are talking about,” Senator Norma underlined. Durango.

Win in rights to create a more just, dignified and egalitarian society. A motto that LGBTIQ + activists have fought for for years. The law also stipulates that educational funding cannot be an obstacle to entry and permanence in the position. In addition, Banco de la Nación will promote credit lines for ventures specifically aimed at transvestite, transsexual and transgender applicants.

“The bill contains relevant aspects to take into account that not only contemplate the right to work, but also an aspect of recognition and reparation in the face of the removal of rights due to gender identity issues,” wrote Violeta Alegre in the column of the Post Opinion.

I celebrate the sanction of the Law for the Promotion of Access to Formal Employment for Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgender people 🏳️‍⚧️ This achievement is the continuation of the advances that we have made with decree 721/2020 of the Transvestite Labor Quota in the National Public Sector. pic.twitter.com/YAo4fkEZ3g – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) June 24, 2021



The name of the rule: “Diana Socayán Lohana Berkins” was given in honor of two trans activists who fought for the visibility and rights of this group, both murdered. In celebration of this advance in terms of rights for thousands of people in Argentina, the Casa Rosada was illuminated with the trans flag: blue, pink and white.

President Fernández said through Twitter that it is the result of the struggle of a historically violated group: “It was time for the State to listen and attend to their claim. Today we are a fairer and more egalitarian country that recognizes and celebrates its diversity ”.

With EFE and local media