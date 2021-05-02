Museums allow us to revisit ancient times and return to the present by going out. Seeing how museums sustain and display our past, it is natural that they attract large numbers of people who want to go on a time travel adventure.

Nowadays there are 95,000 museums in the world. Be it art, culture, history, technology, science or education, there are always people in the museums and only the Louvre, in Paris, attracts more than 9 million visitors a year.

And when looking at the map with the nations that have the most museums, it is pleasantly surprising to see the Argentina in 16th place with 1,017.

THE COUNTRY WITH THE MOST MUSEUMS

USA tops the list of countries with the most museums with a total of 33,098 , an impressive figure even when we consider its size. If someone visited all of them, they would gain knowledge about modern art, dinosaurs, World War II, or the Renaissance among others.

The map showing the countries with the most museums (Studyinginswitzerland.com.).

Whether in New York, Washington DC, California, Florida or any other state, there is so much to explore from both the past and the future. In addition to museums like the Metropolitan of Art and the Museum of Modern Art (widely known as MoMA), many hidden gems are placed in countries smaller than the US.

Japan it ranks third with 5,738 museums in total. Fans of traditional art, contemporary art, history, science, railways, even those intrigued by natural disasters are sure to find their interest in Japanese museums.

Japan hosts the ghibli museum, a paradise for lovers of anime, manga and Ghibli cinema. This is not the only anime / manga themed museum in Japan; however, it is one of the most famous.

France It ranks fifth on this list with 4,811 museums, but the world’s most visited and fascinating museum is located in the heart of the country, Paris.

The twenty museums with the highest number of visitors in the world (Studyinginswitzerland.com.).

And when one is in Paris, Mona Lisa It is not the only beauty to be admired. The city is also where the Musee D’Orsay is stationed, which was built on the ashes of the Palais D’Orsay, giving life to the art of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The seventh country to populate this list is none other than Italy. The country itself feels like a great museum. Italy has 3,197 museums throughout the country.

The Colisseum, the largest amphitheater ever built, is just one of the many attractions that Italy offers in terms of museums. Apart from Rome, other cities in Italy that attract millions of visitors are Turin, Milan, Florence and Naples, among others.

ARGENTINA VERY CLOSE TO A GIANT

China has a rich history and culture to show but it only surpasses Argentina in 13 museums. Its five museums located in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Zhejiang attract more than 24 million visitors per year, and the National Museum of China in Beijing alone attracts almost seven and a half million.

The United Kingdom, second in the list of countries that have the highest number of visitors by museums, it houses five that are in the top.

The Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum (AFP).

The five most visited museums in the UK are the British Museum, the Tate Modern, the National Gallery, the National History Museum, and the Victoria & Albert Museum, all located in London in no other way.

Although France ranks fourth in number of museum visitors, it ranks so high due to two museums: the Louvre and the Musée D’Orsay. The Louvre alone attracts almost ten million visitors a year.

Although not on the list of most visited museums, the Musee national D’art moderne, the Musee du Quai Branly, the Musee de L’Armee and the Musee Carnavalet deserve an honorable mention as each attracts more than a million visitors per year.

THE JEWEL OF THE WORLD

The Louvre, the most visited museum in the world, has works of art and objects exhibited in 72,735 square meters, which also makes it the largest museum in the world.

The history of the Louvre begins on August 10, 1973, when the museum first opened with an exhibition of 537 paintings. Since then, the Louvre has collected 380,000 objects and 35,000 works of art, many of which are in permanent exhibition.

Interior view of the Sistine Chapel (EFE).

The Louvre is also known for exhibiting the exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci largest in the world, having exhibited more than 100 items, from paintings to notebooks and drawings.

The second most visited museum in the world is a museum that was established in 2003 by merging two Chinese museums, the Museum of the Chinese Revolution and the National Museum of Chinese History; thus, making the National Museum of China.

This museum houses more than one million items, attracting more than 7 million visitors a year.

The imposing British Museum.

Many permanent items found on display in the museum are so rare that they are not only unique in China but also in the world.

One of the most important items in the National Museum of China is the world’s heaviest bronze tableware, Simuwu Ding, weighing 833 kilograms.

THE GENIUS OF MIGUEL ÁNGEL

Third on this list are the Vatican Museums located in the Vatican City.

The Sistine Chapel It belongs to the visitor’s route of the Vatican museums and contains the ceiling decorated by Michelangelo. The museums themselves contain around 70,000 pieces, 200 of which are on display.

The museums, famous for world-renowned Roman sculptures and Renaissance masterpieces, celebrated 500 years of existence in October 2006.

The Palais de Glace, headquarters of the national art salons since 1932 (Néstor Sieira).

Fifth on the list of the most visited museums in the world is the British museum, with more than six million visitors a year. This museum is often considered the most comprehensive exhibition of history, culture and art in the world, as it contains more than eight million pieces on permanent display.

As with most institutions, the Covid-19 pandemic also affected museums, that is, the number of visitors they have had in 2020. Because of this, museums have been through a financial nightmare, some just holding on to the ability to pay your legal employee wages.

Although according to a recent study, about 90% of museums have closed their doors In light of the global pandemic, some museums were hit harder than others. The Louvre experienced a 70% decrease in visitors in 2020.

Source: Studyinginswitzerland.com.

