Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa had asked Cristina Kirchner asylum for a minister in his government (2007-2017) sentenced to eight years in prison 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Martin Alipaz

The government of Argentina made official on Friday (2) the granting of diplomatic asylum to a former minister during the administration of former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (2007-2017). According to information from Clarín, the measure benefits María de los Ángeles Duarte Pesantes, a former Minister of Public Works who was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Ecuadorian Justice for corruption.

Since August 2020, she has been a “guest” for “humanitarian reasons” at the Argentine Embassy in Quito. Along with Pesantes, is her son, minor. Correa himself has an eight-year prison sentence issued by the Ecuadorian court for the crime of bribery, but he received asylum in Belgium in April.

It was he who asked the Argentine vice president, Cristina Kirchner, that the country grant Pesantes asylum. The situation deteriorated relations between President Alberto Fernández and his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso.

According to Clarín, the Argentine government plans to “internationalize” the asylum request for the former Ecuadorian minister if Lasso does not allow her to leave the embassy in Quito to travel to Argentina.

This will be done at a meeting between representatives of the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in the coming days. The Lasso government has yet to comment on the matter.