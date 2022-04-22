Argentina: Official is accused of abuse of power against 39 women

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Marcelo 'Turco' Rodríguez (center) is accused of abuse of power against 39 women.
Web page of the Institute for Agricultural and Industrial Development of Argentina
Marcelo ‘Turco’ Rodríguez (center) is accused of abuse of power against 39 women.
The situation was known due to the leaking of some WhatsApp chats of the official.
April 21, 2022, 08:14 PM
The subject in question is Marcelo ‘Turco’ Rodríguez, the former president of the Institute for Agricultural and Industrial Development in Argentina (Ifai). This official hired 39 women, paid them a high salary and also provided them with a subsidy. In exchange, they had to have sex with him.
Everything went on the air due to a series of leaks of private chats, documents and photos in which the ‘Turk’ was shown having conversations with the different women who, in exchange for a political process or a contract, promised to have sexual relations with him. .
The complainant handed over contracts and documents showing that the women’s families had also received monetary benefits from the institution. Many of these women were younger than the official and the Institute was her first place of work, according to reports.to Find Out Magazinethe Argentine digital media that made the complaints and that claims to have received the documents that incriminate the former president.
Marcelo Rodriguez responded by saying that these accusations were actually an attack, so He filed a criminal complaint for cybercrimes, assuring that his cell phone had been hacked and that the chats presented were false.
Faced with this situation, Anazul Centeno, deputy for the Front Renovador de la Concordia, He asked that the facts be clarified without re-victimizing the women and lamented the vulnerable position in which they had been placed. In her twitter statement she stated that these situations were “methods used to imprint unequal power relations on women’s bodies, which classify us as exchange goods, tradable goods, merchandise”.
On April 19, after the case went viral and reached the media, Rodríguez resigned from his position as director of IfaiHowever, he has not yet made a public statement explaining the reason behind his decision. The provincial government of Misiones affirmed that the person who will replace Rodriguez is Roque Gervasoni, a former provincial deputy.
