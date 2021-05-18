BUENOS AIRES (Reuters)

Argentina has offered to host the entire Copa America 2021 soccer tournament, instead of Colombia, which is part of the organization due to unrest there since April.

The tournament is being held in two countries for the first time in its 105-year history, but protests in Colombia have resulted in the deaths of at least 15. The tournament is set to kick off in Buenos Aires on June 13, with Colombia hosting 15 matches, including the final in Barranquilla on July 10, while Argentina will host 13 games.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told the Confederation of South America (CONMEBOL) that his country is ready to host the entire tournament if the situation in Colombia does not stabilize.

He added to “Radio 10”: If there is a problem, we are ready to host the Copa America on our own, but the protocols must be very strict. He added: If CONMEBOL gives us this responsibility, we are ready to study the matter.