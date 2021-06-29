New restrictions came into effect this week in Argentina, the country with the worst performance in combating Covid-19, according to a Bloomberg ranking that analyzes the response of 53 governments to the pandemic.

According to a new decree issued by the government of Alberto Fernández, as of Monday, only 600 travelers can enter Argentina daily, which is affecting thousands of people scheduled to travel to the country. Previously, the quota was 2,000 people a day. The measure, according to official justification, was established to minimize the impacts of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Faced with the decision, airlines had to reschedule their flights. In a statement, the vice president for the Americas of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Peter Cerdá, said that the limited quota “will force airlines to leave thousands of passengers abroad, mainly Argentine citizens and residents “.

“As an industry, we would like to continue providing essential air connectivity to and from Argentina, both during the pandemic and beyond. But by taking these unilateral, short-term decisions, the government runs the risk of further isolating the country,” he says. in note.

The government said on Monday that it would not financially help Argentines abroad and whose flights were postponed because of the measure. According to Argentine authorities, several public notices have been issued recommending that people not travel outside the country, as new restrictions could be imposed. Furthermore, when leaving Argentina, the passenger signs a declaration assuming the risk of possible changes in the rules, such as the one that happened now.

In addition to the entry limit, passengers will have to undergo a PCR test before boarding the plane to Argentina, another on arrival in the country and a third on the seventh day after entry. If the test on arrival is negative, travelers must perform isolation in a location indicated by local authorities for seven days from the test performed in the country of origin and a final exam to complete the quarantine. If this first test is positive, a genomic sequencing test will be performed and isolation will be performed where indicated by national authorities.

The authorities will then check that those who have returned from a trip are in isolation and criminal charges will be filed for non-compliance, for which prison sentences of six months to two years for violation of measures against pandemics and 15 days will be filed. to one year for disobedience to public authority.

worst performance

Argentina is currently ranked by Bloomberg as the worst performing country in the fight against Covid-19 in a ranking of 53 nations, which analyzes various data related to the pandemic, such as lifting restrictions, vaccination and the number of cases. According to the publication, the main focus of the ranking “is increasingly defined by the return to normality”.

Argentina’s position is explained by the increase in infections, restrictions that are still in place and a fickle vaccination campaign. In the item “reopening progress”, Bloomberg cites that Argentina vaccinated only 21% of the population, social and economic activities are strongly restricted by government policies and that there was an 82% reduction in the capacity of scheduled flights compared to 2019. The country also had the worst rate of Covid-19 cases per million population last month among 53 nations surveyed.

The best country in the fight against the pandemic, according to the classification, is the United States. Brazil appears in 41st place, although it has already occupied the last positions in the ranking in previous analyses. Chile, despite recent restrictions imposed on the metropolitan region of Santiago, is still the country in South America with the best performance among those analyzed.