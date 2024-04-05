The Argentine government is negotiating safe conduct for six Venezuelan opponents who took refuge in the official residence of the country's Embassy in Caracas on March 26, Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said this Friday (5).

“We are working on it. It's not that easy,” Mondino said at an event held in the city of Córdoba, in central Argentina.

The chancellor stated that the refugees have had the status of political asylum seekers since March 29, when it was granted to them by the Argentine authorities.

Last week, the Argentine government reported that there was a power cut at the official residence of the Argentine Embassy.

In the run-up to the electoral campaign in Venezuela, where presidential elections will be held on July 28, Mondino acknowledged that Argentina cannot “interfere” in the internal political affairs of other countries.

“We can make a statement, but we don't interfere,” he said.

Relations between Argentina and Venezuela – which were close during the mandates of Peronists Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, and Alberto Fernández – have become distant since Javier Milei's arrival as president in December last year. The libertarian is a strong critic of Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship and has serious differences with Chavismo.

The Argentine government was one of the signatories in March, along with Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, of a statement in which these countries expressed concern about the impossibility of Corina Yoris, candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), opposition, register your candidacy for the July elections.

Maduro, widely questioned by the international community, will seek “re-election” in Venezuela. (With EFE Agency)