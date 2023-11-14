PT states that one country depends on the other; Javier Milei, presidential candidate, spoke of breaking relations with Brazil

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) commented this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023) on the 2nd round of elections in Argentina, which will be held on Sunday (19.Nov.2023). For the PT member, Argentines need a president who “like democracy”, indirectly to the libertarian candidate Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza), who called Lula a “corrupt” and refused to meet him if he is elected.

“We need to have a president who likes democracy, who respects institutions, who likes Mercosur, who likes South America”said Lula on the program “Conversation with the President”broadcast on social media.

Lula stated that Brazil and Argentina depend on each other in terms of jobs and trade flow. The speech is in line with statements by Milei, who also considered breaking trade relations with Brazil because he considered that the Lula government would be “communist”.

In interviews, Milei has also said that, if she arrives at Casa Rosada, her “allies” will be the United States, Israel and “the free world”.

Lula did not directly mention another candidate for the Casa Rosada dispute, the Peronist Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), during the live “Conversation with the President” this Tuesday (Nov 14). Marketers linked to the PT, the party of the Brazilian chief executive, are part of the Peronist campaign.

The president highlighted that Argentines are “sovereign” to choose the country’s president, but asked for focus on the impact of this decision on the future of South America. “I just wanted to ask the Argentine people when voting, think about Argentina. Your vote is sovereign, but think a little about the type of South America you want to create”he declared.

Watch the live “Conversation with the President” (44min15):