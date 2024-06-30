Argentina beat Peru 2-0 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

Argentina’s national team, without Lionel Messi in its lineup, beat Peru and advanced to the Copa America playoffs. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The third match of the group stage ended in victory for the Argentines with a score of 2:0. Lautaro Martinez scored both goals for the reigning world champions.

Messi did not take part in this meeting – he remained on the bench due to an adductor muscle injury. This is the first time in eight years that Messi has not started for the national team at a major tournament.

The Argentina national team won Group A with three victories and reached the quarter finals of the America’s Cup. Lionel Scaloni’s team will find out their opponent for this stage later.