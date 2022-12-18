Argentina won the 2022 World Cup by beating France in the final on penalties

The Argentina national football team won the 2022 World Cup. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In the decisive match, the team defeated France. After the first half, Argentina were leading 2-0 thanks to a penalty from captain Lionel Messi and a goal from midfielder Angel Di Maria. However, with nine minutes left in the second half, French forward Kylian Mbappe equalized with two goals within two minutes. In extra time, Messi and Mbappe each scored one more goal. In the penalty shootout, Argentina turned out to be stronger – 4: 2.

The French won the 2018 World Cup, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. Argentina has not won a World Cup since 1986.

According to the results of the first half, the French team set an anti-record for the final meetings of the World Championships. For the entire first half of the game, the French did not make a single blow to the goal of Argentina. Since the start of such statistical observations in 1996, no team has shown such a low performance in the final.

On December 17, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the match for third place. The Croatians won their third World Championship medal of all time in the tournament. In addition to bronze in Qatar, the team took silver in 2018 and another bronze in 1998.