Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Argentina U-23 National Team came out with the best part of the friendly duel against the Mexican National Team, by winning by a score of 4-2, in the El Encanto stadium.

Just after four minutes, Marcelo Flores He received a good pass into space and was close to finishing on goal, but the defense's sweep prevented it.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

At seven, Flores found space to take a shot on goal that passed very close after a deflection from the rear. Mexico He got into trouble, when at minute 10', Emilio Lara he swept into the area and ended up going down to Lucas Beltranthe referee ended up sanctioning penal.

From the eleven steps, Thiago Almada He charged masterfully to the right of Alex Padilla, but the ball was close to the corner for 1-0.

Argentina celebrates one of its goals

jam media

Marcelo Flores He continued looking for the goal for Mexico, which was already losing, despite this the Tigres player once again found an opportunity to finish.

Argentina increased the lead at 25', with a great goal from outside the penalty area. Matías Souléafter Joaquín García's center in the right sector.

He tri managed to get closer in the game, with so much Ettson Ayonwho defined first with an internal part after a good center Rodrigo Huescas. The attacker of White Roosters he shot close to the post to score.

Mexico could not against the Albiceleste

jam media

Mexico He continued with his pressure at the end of the first half, and managed to even the scores. Was Andres Montanowho put a measured ball for the arrival of Jordan Carrillo who defined from the inside but goalkeeper Fabricio Iacovich saved and in the end over the line Ettson Ayon he pushed the rebound to make people celebrate The charm.

Just at the start of the second half, Argentina went ahead, with a goal in the 49th minute, with a shot full of power from Pablo Solari, Alex Padilla stopped but was not able to contain, so Lucas Beltran He took advantage of the rebound to get swept and make it 3-2.

Jordan Carrillo He was close to equalizing the scores, when he fired a powerful shot over Iacovich's cabin. Andres Montano He tried a free kick and was close to scoring when Fabricio Iacovich stopped the violent impact with two hands.

At 68', the Albiceleste made it 4-2, when Jesus Alcantar He couldn't cut a ball close to the sideline. Pablo Solari came clearly and with a cut he took off his marker and then gave in with Lucas Beltran and that defined the third with the semi-open frame.

Mexico They kept trying towards the end, but the goal to bring them closer on the scoreboard did not come.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.