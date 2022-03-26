On date 17 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the second to last, Argentina and Venezuela met in La Bombonera only to meet the fixture, since the Albiceleste team has qualified and the Vinotinto has no chance of accessing the great World Cup event.
Lionel Scaloni’s team had no problems beating their rival, 3-0 with goals from Nico González, Ángel Di María and Lionel Messi, in a match that served the DT above all to test some players who until now are not undisputed, to assess the chance of taking them to the World Cup.
Of course, it will be key to know if there will finally be 23 summoned or if the list can be extended a little more taking into account the coronavirus, but the truth is that the “test” players could be observed in front of the public by the Argentine coach.
Although he knows that Emiliano Martínez is the undisputed starter in the goal, it is necessary to highlight the work of Frank Armani, who affirms himself as the second goalkeeper: although he was not as demanding as in other matches, he responded correctly in the few that came to him and showed once again that the Albiceleste bow does not weigh him down. Gerónimo Rulli was the third goalkeeper, and it will be necessary to see if he surprises with Rossi.
In the middle of the field of play, more than one was surprised by the presence from the start of alexis Mac Allister, offensive midfielder who plays for Brighton in England, who did not participate as much in the game: he could not become as protagonist as he expected, and he did not take advantage of the clear chance that he had in the second half, but he wasted it. He must raise the level to earn his place.
Finally, note the ownership of Joaquin belt, who although he will surely have his ticket to Qatar, still does not know if he will be able to start. This game has served to gain consideration from Scaloni, who also highlighted it especially: “To miss goals you have to be there, and Joaquín (Correa) had three clear situations. He deserved the goal. If he had done it, we would be talking about a great game, because of the movements he made, because he did not give a reference and because he associated well with the others”.
Although he entered on the end, Luke boye he could not demonstrate any of his virtues in three minutes. The scorer, present in Elche in Spain, at least had his appearance and will hope to do the same against Ecuador, with more minutes, to gain consideration from the DT. What other players will have the support of Scaloni to add experience? We’ll see…
