Thursday, November 24, 2022
Argentina National Team: The accounts you have to qualify for the round of 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia.

The albiceleste still depends on herself to get her pass to the next round. You’ll make it?

After the surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia, the team led by Lionel Messi You can’t make any more mistakes if you want to advance to the next round. Argentina will have to score a perfect score against Mexico and Poland to qualify as first in group C.

Next, the account of the ‘Escaloneta’ to reach the round of 16:

The first option is win their remaining group C matchessince the tie between Mexico and Poland was the best score for the albiceleste.

If the Central Americans beat Argentina this Saturday, I would practically be eliminated in the first round. If they tie, they will have to take out the calculator and wait for the results of the other matches in the group.

What is the tiebreaker criteria?

The first thing for a tiebreaker is compare the number of points obtained at the end of the three games of everyone in the group. Then, the greatest goal difference and the number of goals scored are analyzed.

The second thing, if the tie remains, is to look at the team that has scored the highest number of goals in the match against the team with which it is tied.

For example, yes Argentina and Saudi Arabia They get to be tied at the end of the third game with four points and the same number of goals, in this case, the Arabs would pass by scoring two annotations to the albiceleste

For now, Saudi Arabia leads group C and is followed by Poland and Mexico con a point Argentina is at the bottom of the table with zero points.

SPORTS WRITING

