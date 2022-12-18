The Argentine national team won the Qatar Football Cup this Sunday (18.Dec.2022) by beating the French team on penalties and reached their 3rd world title.

In a game dominated by the South Americans in the 1st half and beginning of the 2nd, Argentina won by 2-0. France sought a tie and took the game to extra time. In the disputed and electrifying extra time, one more goal for each side.

On penalties, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez took a free kick from France and gave Argentina the advantage. The Europeans still missed another charge. In the end, the penalty score was 4-2 for the Argentine team.

The title enshrines Lionel Messi, its main player. At the age of 35, the striker scored 2 goals in the final and lifted the unprecedented world title.

Messi was the scorer of Argentina’s 1st goal, from the penalty spot, in the 23rd minute of the 1st half. Di Maria extended the advantage with a counterattack goal in the 36th minute.

In the 2nd half, striker Kylian Mbappé scored 2 goals for France in just under 2 minutes and took the game into extra time.

In overtime, Messi and Mbappé scored, and the score was 3-3.

This is the 3rd world title for the Argentine team, which also won the 1978 and 1986 cups.