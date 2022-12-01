Team commanded by Lionel Scaloni recovered quotation from the beginning of the Cup after beating the Polish team this Wednesday

Despite a surprising debut at the World Cup in Qatar, with a defeat by the Saudi team, the Argentine team returned to the level of the beginning of the tournament on the betting sites with the classification in the last round of the group stage. This Wednesday (30.Nov.2022), the team commanded by Lionel Scaloni beat the Polish team 2-0 and had a chance to win the third world championship.

The Argentines ended the group stage leading group C with 6 points and secured a place in the round of 16. In the next stage, Lionel Messi’s team will face the Australian selection, which occupies the 2nd place in group D. The Brazilian selection continues with the favoritism in the betting and is the only team, in the ranking of Power360which has barely fluctuated in the odds of winning the World Cup.

On Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022), the betting market should be busy due to the dispute between the teams from Spain and Japan. The 2010 world champions are the only favorite teams to win the title that have not yet qualified for the Round of 16 of the Cup.

Since November 23, the Spanish team has remained stable and has barely fluctuated in positions.

Until the end of the group stage on Friday (2.Dec.2022), the selections already classified for the round of 16 tend to remain in the best positions on the betting sites. In the elimination stages, they should fluctuate more.

BETS

The classification of the Argentine national team attracted bettors and made the team return to the level of 2nd favorite for the world title in the quotations. Now, the payment for each real bet on the Alviceleste team is multiplied by 6.2.

In the sports betting market online, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the companies’ algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. With that, the probability that the event happens (the calls odds) fluctuates over the course of matches. The smaller the oddthe greater the chance of the result coming true.

O Power360 daily compiles the most quoted selections to win the World Cup in 5 betting sites: SportingBet🇧🇷 betanus🇧🇷 Bet365🇧🇷 Betfair and betway🇧🇷

HISTORIC

The Brazilian men’s soccer team collects 5 World Cup titles. Currently, it is the only five-time champion country in the tournament.

1st championship (1958) – Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final;

Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final; Bichampionship (1962) – In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3×1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo;

In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3×1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo; Third championship (1970) – Music became known “Forward, Brazil”an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time;

Music became known “Forward, Brazil”an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time; Fourth championship (1994) – after 24 years without a win, he beat Italy by 3×2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title;

– after 24 years without a win, he beat Italy by 3×2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title; Five-time championship (2002) – in the final against Germany, the Brazilian team won the match by 2×0, two goals by Ronaldo.

CUP TABLE

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.