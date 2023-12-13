Messi He grabbed the cup in his hands, the heaviest, the most golden, the most brilliant; Then he cooed at her, as if he were a newborn, gave her kisses, caressed her. Around him were his warriors, the heroes who helped him in that conquest, which belonged to an entire country, but seemed his own. Messi, with the most authentic smile known to him, raised the Cup to the sky, so that all the gods could witness, and when he had divine attention, he let out his champion cry. The feat was accomplished. Argentina won its third World Cup, in Qatar.

Next Monday, December 18, will mark the first year of that eternal feat. A year since Argentina danced, fought, suffered and celebrated the World Cup; a year since those players dressed in blue and white shed sweat, blood and tears on the fields of Qatar; a year since Lionel Messi obtained his most precious glory, for which he worked so hard: an entire career. One year and the Argentine people do not believe it, and if they believe it, they are not convinced that all this is real, that the golden and heavy cup rests in their country, that it is not a dream or a legend, although they seem so.

The world dream

Lionel Messi raises the cup after the victory over France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Tolga Bozoglu / Efe

The Argentina World Cup in Qatar started as a nightmare, with a defeat that still cannot be explained. It was Saudi Arabia that sent them to the canvas in their debut, won 2-1 and froze the Argentine predictions. They felt that the World Cup was collapsing into pieces, that supreme glory would once again escape Messi. But the team rebuilt. Argentina rose from those ashes and no longer had a roof. They defeated Mexico and Poland in the group stage. They beat Australia in the round of 16. They beat the Netherlands in the penalty shootout drama. They beat Croatia decisively, 3-0. And so he reached the final against the French.

It was the final of finals. A frenetic match. An epic fight. Both teams drew their swords, raised their shields, attacked their barricades, tore down the fortresses, Mbappé had a Trojan helmet, Messi carried a sharp spear, the two armies raised their flags and charged. Messi and Di María made it 2-0 and it seemed that the war was a formality; Mbappé made it 2-2 in a flash, to confirm to Argentina that there is no easy battle, that they had to suffer; This final was an arsenal of emotions, a battle without calm, nothing to breathe beyond the anguish of the finalists and the fervor of the non-finalists, the lucky ones who did not have rusty hearts; At minute 108, Messi raised the Argentine flag, making it 3-2 that seemed definitive, but at minute 118, when the match seemed like an eternity, Mbappé once again overthrew Argentina, making it 3-3 to make it even more eternal.

Photo: See also The brutal lynching suffered by a thief in Argentina: he lost two fingers Rodrigo Buendía. Efe

Before that Russian roulette of penalties, the 'Dibu' Martínez He did his greatest trick, a hero's save, unforgettable, his body floating, stretched wide to leave no free space, his arms contorted, his chest inflated, his face turned to the side in case he had to endure the firing squad, but it was his leg. elastic that stopped Kolo Muani's shot, the ball bounced while the millions of Argentines felt their hearts crack, detached from their chests, churned in their stomachs and returned to their place. “I didn't get nervous, I put him where I wanted him to go. When it came to shrinking and getting bigger, I think I did everything right,” said Dibu, confessing his feat.

And so that the spirit was not left intact, they went to penalties, and there the Argentines, who lived the game with their souls frozen, were more efficient, they had their aim sharpened and the Draw was inspired, he put on his show to be a hero; Gonzalo Montiel was in charge of the final payment, it was when the millions of Argentines finally released the compressed air in their lungs to shout champions, and Messi stretched his arms to wait for his tribe to come to meet him, starting with Lionel Scaloni, the coach at that happiness passed through him.

That December 18

Argentina fan at the World Cup in Qatar.

“Guys, now we're excited again, I want to win the third, I want to be world champion.”, said the chorus that Argentine fans popularized with their catchy song during the World Cup. The chorus resounded in each match, it was felt in the final, in the Argentine streets, and today, almost a year later, the tune continues to sound.

That December 18, when the final whistle sounded, when Messi raised the cup and when the world title was already a certainty, Argentina trembled, from Buenos Aires to Tierra del Fuego, passing through Mendoza, Jujuy, La Plata and San Juan. He shook an entire country, from side to side, shaken by the incessant jumping of the millions of euphoric people who celebrated in the streets, in the distance, the feat of Messi and his court in Qatar.

The party didn't end that day. It has not finished. Less now that the anniversary is approaching. Every 18th of every month the same roar of the celestial people is heard, and it reverberates throughout the world, they make sure that no one forgets what happened that magical day, they shout, with their gaucho accent, that they are champions again, that they achieved glory again, that Messi led them to that joy, that they defeated France in the final in an epic match, that is why they flood the streets, they turn around the Obelisk, again and again, they spread their celestial flags, they paint themselves the faces with their colors, they wave their arms and tear their throats. It is the collective feeling, national feeling: their way of making the country.

One month after the conquest, Messi spoke, as if to anticipate that the celebration would be remembered forever and ever. “One of the most beautiful months in the world and I still can't believe it. What beautiful madness we experienced during all that time that we ended up lifting the Cup that we all wanted so much,” Messi told his parishioners.

But the person who can best express that feeling is Guillermo, the Argentine fan who has been celebrating the world title all year, he does it every day, without fail, with religious punctuality, 8 at night, at that time his neighbors see him on the street. street with his flag and his t-shirt, he celebrates alone, although an entire country celebrates with him. “Champion, we are champions…”, shouts Guillermo, wildly. His ceremony lasts an hour. At 9 at night he goes home to continue with his Argentine life, sure that the next day, at 8, he already has something to do.

That's how Argentines are. Those who best know how to make use of what is called passion. Football as a supreme outlet, as a religion, as a lifestyle. The Argentine does not care if the result was defeat, but if it is a victory that motivates his passions, much better. And if it is a World Cup, there will be no one to drown out his cries.

Argentines do not rest in their celebration. On the eve of the first anniversary of the world title, special programs are released with unpublished interviews with the protagonists. They even just released two documentary films, Boys and I choose to believe, which tell the story of Argentine fans on their happiest date on a giant screen. At one of the premieres, a rioter lit a flare in the movie theater, as if he were in the stands: they had to evacuate the room. The thing is that there passion knows no limits.

It was the Argentine World Cup, but above all it was Messi's World Cup. That day the wait for him ended, in what seemed to be his last chance. Today it is not known if he will make it to the 2026 World Cup, but if he retires before, he already has his glory fulfilled. Messi was the little one with his giant left foot, a Messi who did not need to run much to do his job as an artist: touch there, touch up there, amend further. A rebellious, defiant Messi, capable of telling the Dutchman who hurt his Argentine pride: “What are you looking at, fool? Go ahead, fool”; the most famous phrase of the World Cup in Qatar and which was printed on t-shirts, caps and mugs. The image of him in Qatar was immortalized, him with an Arab cape, him like a sculpture or like a painting with the beautiful golden trophy in his hands, that newborn who is already turning one year old.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomerET

