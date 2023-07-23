Pagina 12: Argentina may become a new LNG supplier due to the situation in Ukraine

Argentina may become a new supplier of liquefied natural gas to other countries. The conflict in Ukraine has led to significant changes in the hydrocarbon market, the newspaper writes. Pagina 12.

As the journalists pointed out, despite the high level of natural gas reserves in Europe and Asia, they do not guarantee the security of supplies in the winter. For Europe, gas is an important fuel for the energy transition. The article says that cooperation with Argentina in this area offers good prospects.

Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons of Argentina Juan Jose said that since the start of the special operation, LNG prices in the world have increased several times. The authors of the article considered that Argentina in this difficult time can be a supplier for many countries, since it has large fuel reserves.

At the same time, serious investments are needed in the production of liquefied natural gas. Experts have calculated that the implementation of the plans will require from five billion dollars.

Earlier, analysts said that Europe will successfully pass the heating season with no imports from Russia if the coming winter is not extremely cold, and liquefied gas suppliers consistently fulfill contractual obligations.

As experts noted, European countries are already preparing for winter, reducing their dependence on Russian gas. However, if the winter turns cold, the region may have problems.